ENTERPRISE — Dish up your turkey, dressing, all the trimmings and save room for dessert. After two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Enterprise’s community Thanksgiving feast is back Thursday, Nov. 24, at Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St.
Dinner will be served from 1-2:30 p.m.
Organizers of the longstanding event, which is now run by volunteers from Wallowa Resources and others, are raring to get back to serving, said Mike Hayward, one of the Wallowa Resources board members.
“We’ve got to get back into the swing of it because we haven’t done it for three years,” he said Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We haven’t done it the last two years because of COVID.”
Hayward and his wife, Bev, who are heading up this year’s feast, alternate with Larry and Sharon Nall, who will do it next year.
“It’s a combination of Wallowa Resources people and people in the community,” Hayward said.
Free feast
The free feast, Hayward said, was started by Doug McDaniel, a local farmer and rancher and one of the founders of Wallowa Resources. He and his wife ran the feast until 2011, when he decided to retire from the venture.
The feast has fed anywhere from 110-150 people, Hayward said.
Various outside factors will determine how many people show up.
“Some people come because it’s a social event,” he said.
Others come if, for example, they're just a couple and they don’t feel like going to the trouble of cooking up a large feast.
Others may be affected by the weather, which could derail travel plans either for themselves or loved ones planning to come to Wallowa County.
“If the weather looks like it’s going to be bad, they may come,” Hayward said.
He said he particularly wants to see more members of younger generations take part.
“We enjoy getting anybody and everybody,” he said. “We look forward to getting young families.”
Hayward and his daughter, Jessie Michaelson, who helps with the feast, agreed there’s no way to know how many people to expect. Michaelson said they’re preparing for about 150.
“That’s what we’re planning on and really have no idea what to expect after COVID,” she said.
The event used to be held in the dining room at the senior center. However, it grew popular enough that it outgrew that venue. The Wallowa County Fair Board then donated use of the Cloverleaf Hall.
“That’s been a big help,” Hayward said.
Donations welcome
Michaelson said that while the event is free, those who come are welcome to contribute by bringing desserts or donations for the Wallowa County Food Bank, but Hayward said such donations aren't required.
The Food Bank was to hand out turkey boxes Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Taylor Harshfield, a self-sufficiency coordinator for Community Connection, which runs the food bank.
She said those desiring to receive a turkey box — with all the trimmings — must meet income guidelines. A one-person household can make no more than $3,398 a month and a two-person household’s monthly limit is $4,578. The limit increases with the size of the households. For more information, call Community Connection at 541-426-3840 in Enterprise or the Wallowa Branch Food Bank at 541-263-2042.
The senior centers in Enterprise and Wallowa each held their Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday, Nov. 16, feeding overflow crowds, Harshfield said.
“They ended up seating people in our conference room” in Enterprise, she said. “In Wallowa, it was close to the same. Every table was full.”
Harshfield said more people are coming into the Wallowa Food Bank since September when it moved it to the Church of Christ at 504 W. Second St.
The Enterprise Food Bank remains at 702 NW First St.
Harshfield said Wallowa Food City donated turkeys to the Wallowa Food Bank. Grocery stores in Enterprise and Joseph have been known to donate to food bank branches, as have local farmers and ranchers, but Harshfield didn’t have specifics on those donations.
Getting together
But the important things seem to be bringing people together for a hearty meal, making sure no one goes hungry and experiencing that sense of community Wallowa County is known for.
“Everybody has a good time,” Hayward said. “I think the people who help have as good a time as the people who eat.”
Rebounding from the forced distancing of the COVID-19 pandemic is another reason.
“I’ve got people saying, nobody will come because of COVID, but I’ve also got people saying people are eager to get out,” he said.
