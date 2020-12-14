ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Elks Christmas Baskets will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. and will be preceded by a day of wrapping baskets and two days of loading them at the Elks Lodge in Enterprise.
According to a press release, the Hurricane Creek Grange, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4307, the Enterprise Community Church, Enterprise Lutheran Church and various individuals are slated to help with box wrapping at 10 a.m. Dec. 16, and baskets will be loaded at 10 a.m. both Dec. 17 and 18. FCCLA from Enterprise High School, FFA from Joseph and Nez Perce Riders will help load boxes.
The Giving Tree is still up at the Enterprise Flower Shop for people to pick up a tag to provide gifts. The gifts should be unwrapped but in a gift bag with the tag attached.
Families or individuals in need of a Christmas Basket or gift from the Tree of Giving can get forms from Community Connections, either the Joseph, Enterprise or Wallowa city halls, Building Healthy Families, the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, or the Tree of Giving and Elk's Christmas Basket Facebook page. They can be turned in by Friday, Dec. 18, to any of the aforementioned locations, or emailed to dys@co.wallowa.or.us or bpoe1829@gmail.com.
The Elks welcome any individuals who want to help deliver gift boxes on Dec. 19. Bikers and Friends will be delivering baskets in Wallowa.
For more information, contact Randy Morgan at 541-263-0327 or at bpoe1829@gmail.com.
