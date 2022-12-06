JOSEPH — “And what do you want for Christmas, little feller?”
“Meow!”
“Woof!”
“Baa!”
That was the scene in a back room of the Joseph Community Events Center when Santa got his picture taken with pets and their people Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, while a holiday bazaar was going on out front.
Cooper, the big gray cat, just wanted out of his cage.
Mercedes, the toothless, old, Chihuahua-dachshund mix, looked like she just wanted to go home.
Ewenity the ewe just wanted back on the bottle she was used to feeding upon.
Cooper actually may have scored biggest.
Carol Vencill, president of the Wallowa County Humane Society, which put on the Santa Paws event, said Monday that a couple who saw him there are expecting to adopt him.
“He is going to his new home Friday,” she said. “His foster parents are going to miss him.”
In fact, Cooper was a real star of the show, twisting around in his cage and playing with Vencill and anyone else whose attention he could attract. She said she doesn’t know Cooper’s age, but expects he would do well in a household with dogs.
“It’s just about introducing them — not leaving them by themselves,” she said.
Fundraising successThe Wallowa County Humane Society did well over the weekend with the Santa Paws event and a related silent auction of pet-related items.
Vencill said the auction has netted $500 so far and another approximately $200 has yet to be redeemed for a total of about $700 in auctioned items. The Santa Paws event brought in about $377, she said. Along with the approximately $60 in cash donations that were made, the Humane Society collected adoption fees for several pets.
“Total so far on everything is $937,” she said. “That’s really good for us on Santa Paws and the silent auction.”
She said the society added an updated element this year, given that so many people have cellphones with cameras and want their own photos.
“We did a ‘Selfie with Santa’ thing this year,” she said.
Part of the success was from having the event adjacent to the holiday bazaar in the events center. Vencill estimated “several hundred” people passed through during the weekend. Some were just coming through after having been to the bazaar, but the proximity to the bazaar was a big help.
She said years ago, the society held its event at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise, but the event wasn’t held alongside one of the county’s major bazaars. The society was the only group in the hall, and did have a small bazaar. In addition, the group used the kitchen to serve lunch, which helped with attendance.
“We did OK, but when you have something else like this bazaar, it really helps,” she said.
The majority of the funds raised go to pay veterinarian expenses for the animals the society fosters and for spaying and neutering costs.
“There’s also food and rental of our re-tail boutique,” she said.
The re-tail boutique carries gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, footware, belts, handbags, purses, hats, gloves and jewelry. There also are society T-shirts, ball caps, pop sockets, totes and books.
“There also are many pet items to choose from for your special friend,” the society’s website says.
Humble beginningsVencill said the society began in 1980 when it earned tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service. For a number of years, the society had no real home — just a trailer.
“A lot of people didn’t know there was a Humane Society,” she said. “Hopefully they know we’re here now.”
The society it set up shop in a storefront on River Street for a decade or so. Then, four years ago in October, the society got its current home on Main Street across from the Wallowa County Courthouse.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a plague on the society — as on everyone — putting a halt to events like parades and bazaars, which allow spaces where events such as Santa Paws can set up shop.
Exposure at popular events “just shows everyone that there’s a Humane Society,” Vencill said.
Critters and peopleVencill said the society isn’t just about the usual dogs and cats. This year, Rachel Girard of Lostine brought her bottle-raised lamb Ewenity to Santa Paws.
Vencill said the event has attracted ferrets, horses and rabbits. One child even thought of bringing an iguana.
“I even brought one of my chickens one time,” she said. “It makes it interesting for us.”
After the Santa Paws event, Vencill, Santa (also known as Dan Sticka) and other volunteers took a couple of collies, a cat and pets belonging to volunteers to the Alpine House in Joseph and to Wallowa Valley Senior Living in Enterprise to let animals visit with the residents there.
Vencill also said the society is expanding its number of volunteers, now numbering over 40. She said some help weekly and some every day as foster parents to homeless pets.
The society also has an expanded newsletter which Santa Paws participants could sign up to receive.
“It lets people know what we’re doing and what we’ve done with pictures,” she said. “It gets our information out there more.”
Overall, Vencill said, the Santa Paws event was a good place to connect with another type of animal: “It was just a good place to meet and talk with people.”
