The Circle 100 Club, a group that helps support health-care efforts throughout Wallowa County, is holding its annual meeting Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at M. Crow, 133 Highway 82 in Lostine.

Since 2011, the women of the Circle 100 Club have been each donating $100 each year to support a specific project to help improve health care in the community. Last year, Circle 100, with help from the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, raised $20,600 to invest in a new birthing bed for mothers. Nurse Tasha Plew reports that the bed is a hit with mothers.

