The Circle 100 Club, a group that helps support health-care efforts throughout Wallowa County, is holding its annual meeting Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at M. Crow, 133 Highway 82 in Lostine.
Since 2011, the women of the Circle 100 Club have been each donating $100 each year to support a specific project to help improve health care in the community. Last year, Circle 100, with help from the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, raised $20,600 to invest in a new birthing bed for mothers. Nurse Tasha Plew reports that the bed is a hit with mothers.
Members of the Circle 100 Club attend only one meeting each year — and Tuesday’s gathering at M. Crow is the 2023 meeting. As a press release from the organization noted, “That’s it! No cookies to bake, subcommittees to chair, or ongoing meetings to attend.”
If $100 sounds a bit rich, the club encourages partnering with a friend, “and together you make one member.”
The club is meeting at M. Crow this year in part because of ongoing mask mandates at health-care settings, but the venue allows participants to dine on the restaurant’s smashburgers, garden burgers and other treats. The evening also includes a video presentation about 2023’s proposed project. The 2023 meeting marks the second year in a row that the club has been able to meet in person in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RSVPs are requested for the evening. To RSVP, or for more information about the Circle 100 Club, call the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation at 541-426-1913. Checks to join the club can be mailed to the foundation at P.O. Box 53, Enterprise, OR 97828.
