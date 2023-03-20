LOSTINE — Nearly 70 women packed into M. Crow & Co. on Tuesday, March 14, to raise money for the physical/occupational therapy department at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.

The event, sponsored by The Circle 100 Club, an all-female giving circle, was the 13th annual “one and only annual meeting” where women donate at least $100 each toward a specific project to benefit local health care. The Circle 100 Club is part of the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, whose purpose is to raise money to improve and expand health care services in Wallowa County.

