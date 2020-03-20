City of Enterprise City Response to COVID-19
Message from the Mayor and the City Administrator:
I want all Enterprise City residents to be confident that your city government and staff are following all recommended precautions to keep us all safe. As of March 17th, there are no known cases of coronavirus in the City of Enterprise. The following phases are a guideline the City will use to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19:
PHASE 1: A confirmed case within the State of Oregon. Departments will stay open to the public, taking precautionary measures to prevent any possible spreading of COVID-19, to include social distancing. This is the current phase for the City of Enterprise at this time. The Enterprise Public Library will be allowing limited access. Patrons are encouraged to contact City Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch via email at enterpl@eoni.com or by telephone at (541) 426-3906.
PHASE 2: A confirmed case within Wallowa County. City offices will be closed to the public at this time. We will only allow for payments via XPRESS BILL PAY or drop box. City Staff will be in office, available by telephone and email only. City Administrator Lacey McQuead and Public Works Director Ronnie Neil (or person appointed) will be available for emergency purposes via cell phone. The Enterprise Public Library will be CLOSED.
PHASE 3: A confirmed case in Enterprise. City Offices will be closed, any staff that is able to work remotely will be asked to do so. Utility payments will be accepted through XPRESS BILL PAY or by mail/drop box. Mail and drop box payments will be processed when the City resumes normal operations. The usual late charges or after hour calls will be waived. To start or stop utility service, the City will accept requests via email sent to lmcquead@enterpriseoregon.org. For emergency sewer or water disruptions, utility customers should contact the after-hours service line at (541)263-0334. The Enterprise Public Library will be CLOSED.
Any and all updates will be made available via the City of Enterprise Facebook Page or by visiting our website at www.enterpriseoregon.org.
The health and well-being of our community is our top priority. Over the last several weeks, city leaders have considered plans to change some services to address the rapidly evolving circumstances around the COVID-19 virus. We recognize that the COVID-19 virus may impact the community locally, and we are focused on preventing the spread of coronavirus. ‘Social distancing’ is one of the keys to limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Based on the latest guidance from state and local officials, the city will follow the recommendations to limit non-essential, in-person meetings, and postpone or cancel large gatherings.
As proactive steps to ensure the well-being of our community, the City of Enterprise has decided to reschedule or cancel events, services, and in-person meetings, effective immediately.
Much like other towns in Wallowa County, Joseph has set its own protocols for the time ahead. City Administrator Larry Braden implemented the changes on Monday, March 16.
Braden did not implement changes by jumping into the dark.Ffor example, he talked with Lacey McQuead, the Enterprise city administrator, to get ideas.
Joseph has two employees with badly compromised immune systems, which worried him.
“That kind of scared me, and it scares them,” he said. “To keep them comfortable and to continue to work, led me to making that call to close it off (city hall) to the public.”
Citizens can mail in city bills or place them in the drop-off box. For general information or questions, citizens can call in or email. Braden said that many callers relay information or inquire how the city plans to protect its staff and keep functioning normally – particularly with utilities. The city pays the sheriff’s office for extra patrols, and Braden said that nothing has changed in that regard so far.
Braden said that the city hasn’t had to lay off any employees. Utility workers are using their trucks as offices and that regardless of city hall being off-limits, all employees are working and everything is functioning normally. Still, he said shutting down city hall to public traffic wasn’t easy.
“It’s a hard call to make,” he said. “When’s the perfect time to make that call?”
Lostine City Recorder Toni Clary, said because of the distance from the nearest case and Lostine’s size, things were going on as usual – that is, until a La Grande had its first case.
“I’ve debated back and forth on whether or not to stay open and show a strong front in the face of this, or to close and show a good example,” she said. Clary added that she is discussing her options, including working from home, with Mayor Dusty Tippett. This would include residents dropping off city payments.
