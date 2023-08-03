The Grossman fire, pictured on Monday, July 31, is burning north of Promise in Wallowa County. The blaze has been mapped out at 153 acres. Citing extreme fire risk, the Oregon Department of Forestry has imposed additional restrictions throughout Wallowa County.
LA GRANDE — As recent weather brings about a high temperatures and increasingly dry landscapes, the Oregon Department of Forestry's Northeast Oregon District is placing additional restrictions onto land in the district.
The additional restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 on private, state, county, municipal and tribal lands in seven counties: Wallowa, Union, Baker, Umatilla and small portions of Malheur, Grant and Morrow counties.
"This decision is not taken lightly and is based on comprehensive assessments by our experienced fire management teams," said Matt Hoehna, assistant district forester, in a press release Thursday, Aug. 3. These assessments have indicated extreme regional fire conditions, necessitating precautionary measures to prevent potential fire outbreaks."
The Public Use Restrictions (Regulated Use Closure) Extreme include prohibitions on:
• All open debris burning including the use of burn barrels.
• Open fires, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires.
• Fireworks. Sky lanterns are prohibited year-round.
• Use of exploding targets.
• Use of tracer ammunition or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base.
• Nonindustrial chain saw use.
• Cutting, grinding and welding of metal.
• Mowing dried and cured grass with power-driven equipment, except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.
• Smoking while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at a cleared area free of flammable vegetation.
• Any electric fence controller in use shall be listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory or certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services; and operated in compliance with manufacturer’s instructions.
Activities that are still allowed include:
• Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.
• Propane fire pits are allowed if they are self-contained and 3 feet away from any flammable fuels with a maximum flame height of 2 feet.
• The use of electric chain saws and electric string trimmers.
Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required for any vehicle traveling on unimproved roadways where flammable vegetation exists on the roadway: a shovel or other firefighting tool, a minimum of one gallon of water, or a 2½-pound or larger fire extinguisher.
The restrictions shall remain in effect until replaced, suspended, or terminated by additional proclamations.
For further information, contact the Wallowa Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry at 541-886-2881.
Current fire restrictions for forestlands in Northeast Oregon can be found at www.bmidc.org. The Northeast Oregon Fire Prevention line is 541-975-3027.
