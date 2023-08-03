IMG_0005.jpg

The Grossman fire, pictured on Monday, July 31, is burning north of Promise in Wallowa County. The blaze has been mapped out at 153 acres. Citing extreme fire risk, the Oregon Department of Forestry has imposed additional restrictions throughout Wallowa County. 

 Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — As recent weather brings about a high temperatures and increasingly dry landscapes, the Oregon Department of Forestry's Northeast Oregon District is placing additional restrictions onto land in the district.

The additional restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 on private, state, county, municipal and tribal lands in seven counties: Wallowa, Union, Baker, Umatilla and small portions of Malheur, Grant and Morrow counties.

