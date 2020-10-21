ENTERPRISE — It's that time of year again to honor outstanding residents of Wallowa County. Nominations will be taken until 5 p.m. Nov. 30, according to the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce.
The purpose of the awards is to recognize extraordinary individuals that give of themselves selflessly to improve life in Wallowa County. The success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals and organizations that are committed to working for the common good of all. Many quiet achievers out there serve as role models for others and deserve recognition for their selfless dedication.
Awards will be presented in a different format than the annual banquet this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. More details on this will be announced.
Nomination forms are available at the chamber office, by email at info@wallowacounty.org or online at www.preview.tinyurl.com/citizenawards.
