Attendees review materials before the start of an open house about strategies to boost housing in Enterprise. The open house, held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2013, centered on six recommended strategies to increase the housing stock in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — An analysis of how the city of Enterprise can increase its housing stock includes six strategies for officials to consider.
The strategies, unveiled at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 22, are part of an analysis that Enterprise officials have launched with help from the state Department of Land Conservation and Development.
The analysis is intended to serve as a basis for the city to document new information regarding the city’s Buildable Land Inventory, population and housing trends and development policies aimed at providing adequate land within the urban growth boundary to accommodate the next 20 years of population growth.
Timothy Wood, a consultant for the FCS Group in Lake Oswego, presented the six recommended strategies as the meeting, which was attended by about 30 people at the Hearts for Health Conference Room; another 10 or so watched online. Wood emphasized that the strategies were just starting points for the city's Planning Commission. The commission will forward specific recommendations to the City Council.
"Hopefully, this is a catalyst," Wood said of the recommendations.
The recommendations are:
• Revise the city's development codes to allow duplexes in areas zoned for single-family houses.
• Explore workforce development efforts to provide training in the construction trades.
• Engage employers in discussions about housing strategies. For example, Wood said, employers might consider ways to offer subsidized housing for employees.
• Consider conditional use permits for mobile residential units such as recreational vehicles on residential land.
• Explore the development of "cottage clusters," developments featuring small houses built around shared open space and other amenities.
• Explore partnerships with other entities such as nonprofit organizations.
The goal is to ease a housing crunch in the city of Enterprise. At an earlier meeting, state officials estimated that the city would add 130 new residents over the next 20 years. Those additional residents would require 57 new housing units, the analysis showed.
And, in theory, the city has enough undeveloped land to accommodate those new housing units, the analysis showed. The city has 116 acres of undeveloped residential land inside its urban growth boundary, and the housing units would only require about 10.5 acres.
But it's not that simple in practice, as many of the people in attendance noted. For starters, city Administrator Lacey McQuead said, the city owns none of those 116 acres. It's all privately owned. And many of those landowners have shown little, if any, interest in selling.
Despite that, and other concerns raised during the meeting, city officials plan to move quickly, McQuead said.
"I believe we will have some strategies before the Planning Commission by the March meeting," she said. "Our hope is to have some decisions that need to be reached before the City Council in April," McQuead said.
She noted that after a previous town hall meeting, Enterprise officials received a considerable amount of community input — and she stressed that people still can contact her with their comments.
"I'm always open to hear what our community has to say," she said.
