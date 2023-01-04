WALLOWA COUNTY — Each of the incorporated cities in Wallowa County — and each of their leaders — has their own unique concerns as 2023 begins.
Hopes for 2023
When asked what her greatest hopes are for the city of Enterprise in the coming year, Mayor Ashley Sullivan is eager to see business thrive.
“My greatest hope for Enterprise this year is to see a booming downtown,” she said. “I would love to see more of the community excited about making our Main Street and surrounding areas great. I know merchants have been working hard and am so hopeful for their success also.”
But she also knows improving business means having places for workers at those businesses to live.
“Getting a handle on the housing shortage is also a huge priority for us; we all hope to make headway with this initiative as much as possible this year,” the mayor said.
Mayor Lisa Collier in Joseph has “high hopes for 2023” and is pleased to put behind her difficulties the city government has faced in recent years.
“One of the main goals and hopes that I have for 2023 is clear communication for all,” she said. “We (the city staff and the council) worked hard in 2022 to put processes and procedures in place that lead to clearer communication and transparency, though that also seems to be a continuous work in progress. We are constantly learning new and better ways of doing things and just want to do what makes sense.”
Collier also is optimistic for ongoing projects and is looking forward to completion of the Oregon Department of Transportation's Americans with Disabilities "ramp project that broke ground in fall of 2022,” she said. “In the spring when they resume, and during their progress, and into the fall of 2023 completion, we will be cleaning up Main Street, corners and flowerbeds. We have a few ideas, resources and projects to help us get this done.”
Gary Hulse, whose town of Wallowa still is recovering from an Aug. 11 hailstorm, had that at the top of his “hopes” list.
“My greatest hope for Wallowa for the coming year is to see the town fully recovered from the hailstorm,” he said.
Lostine Mayor Dusty Tippet declined to respond to the Chieftain's questions.
Dreads
Each mayor knows things may not always go as hoped, so they're keeping that in mind. But Sullivan chooses to look on the bright side.
“I don't have dreads for Enterprise this year,” she said. “I think minds and hearts are in the right place and I'm optimistic that we'll be successful in all we set out to do as a city. My hope is that our optimism will be contagious and reflect throughout the community.”
Collier is realistic about the requirements of operating a city government.
“The city of Joseph water rates will be rising $1 per month for each month in 2023 to stabilize at the new consistent rate in December,” she said. “I do not like raising rates for our businesses and citizens, so that will always seem painful to me. However, the raise in rates is a necessary part of the city's new infrastructure. The new water plant is very important to obtain and we are excited to have started the project.”
Collier also expands on her chief hope — clear communication.
“I also dread when citizens or business owners become upset or stressed about something that turns out to be misinformation,” she said. “This affects us on a daily basis and I encourage anyone who hears something that they don't quite understand, doesn't sound right, is upsetting to them or if they just want to check facts, to call City Hall.”
She also urges attendance at the City Council meetings, held the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center. Last year, the city set up a new website that includes the agenda and other useful links.
“We have many ways for you to get involved,” Collier said.
Hulse’s dread for Wallowa also is dominated by last summer’s hailstorm.
“My greatest dread would be for Wallowa to be somehow unable to recover from the hailstorm,” he said.
Reality?
Sullivan has Enterprise’s youths in mind when it comes to realistic objectives.
“There is a lot on the agenda this year and a lot to overcome,” she said. “What I do know is that the youth of our community will enjoy some great upgrades at the Jensen Ball Fields with the help of some our amazing community members.”
Conifident in the city staff and council, Collier thinks Joseph will do well in the coming year.
“We have many projects on our ‘wish list.’ We have a handful of grants that we are going to be putting in for and I know that exciting things are ahead,” she said.
Hulse remains focused on hailstorm recovery.
“I realistically believe the residences will be completely restored,” he said. “How soon will Wallowa recover? I believe this will take two to possibly three years. Rebuilding businesses may take this amount of time or even more.”
Housing
The housing shortage is an issue that faces each of the cities in the county, as well as the unincorporated areas.
Sullivan said Enterprise continues to work on the issue.
“The housing shortage will realistically not be something we overcome this year,” she said. “We are making great strides to see this happen very soon, though. Don't forget to attend the next Technical Assistance Grant Town Hall meeting on Feb. 22.”
Collier, too, believes housing is too complex an issue to be solved in the coming year, but thinks progress can be accomplished.
“I want to work towards better answers and plans this year,” she said. “We need to keep it a ‘front-burner’ discussion and work together towards solutions. If anyone has ideas they want to add to the dialog, I invite them to reach out. We want and need to move this discussion into action.”
Hulse agrees Wallowa, too, has a shortage of available housing.
“The city is constantly looking for new areas to develop for housing,” he said. “I cannot answer how long it may take to completely relieve the shortage.”
Lostine’s situation is a bit unique in that the city has no sewer system, which potentially causes a problem for any new dwelling. But Tippet declined to answer the Enterprise's questions.
Getting personal
Sullivan has resolved to enjoy nature and her family in the coming year.
“My personal resolution for 2023 is to focus on my health and family,” she said. “I plan to be outside enjoying our amazing parks and mountains as much as I possibly can.”
Collier has similar plans.
“This year, I want to spend more happy, quality time with my family,” she said. “They are my favorite people.”
Hulse is still thinking about Wallowa when it comes to his personal resolution.
“My personal resolution is for the establishment of a county fire department so all residences have fire protection,” he said.
