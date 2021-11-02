The Chief Joseph Days board of directors has received a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation that will go toward upgrades for the Thunder Room, which is adjacent to Harley Tucker Memorial Arena.
JOSEPH — The Thunder Room is set to receive another upgrade.
The expansive facility that stands adjacent to Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph will get work done — hopefully before the end of the year — to fix roof leaks and add needed insulation.
The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo board of directors recently received a grant for $20,000 from the Wildhorse Foundation in Pendleton to complete the work, said Mike Warner, one of CJD’s board members.
“We’re trying to make this building a year-round facility,” Warner said.
Warner said new bathrooms were put in the facility about five or six years ago, and a donation allowed CJD to last year put in a new heating system.
“We got a good heating system in it now, but the roof leaks, and there is no insulation,” Warner said.
In addition to roof repair and insulation installation, the grant will allow work to be done on the lights in the Thunder Room, Warner said.
“Right now, the heat just goes right through the ceiling, and the roof leaks, so we gotta get that fixed,” he said.
The room is often rented or used for weddings, funerals and other events.
“We’ve had other people wanting to rent the place, other organizations and stuff like that,” he said. “That would be a good deal for the whole county, not just Chief Joseph Days.”
It’s not the only upgrade the board is looking to add to the Thunder Room, Warner said. The board member noted they are applying for more grants with the hope of improving the kitchen that currently is in the Thunder Room and wants to expand the building to the West. The expansion, he said, would include the addition of a Hall of Fame room.
He said the hope is to get the roof repaired and insulation in place “soon.”
When done, he said, the year-round nature of the improved building will be “something that will benefit the whole community, not just us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.