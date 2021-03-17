JOSEPH — Back by popular demand, a Zoom class on the Nez Perce Tribe by Rich Wandschneider will return Saturday, March 27, put on by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, according to a press release.
The Nez Perce Story: An Introduction will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wandschneider will discuss traditional Plateau Indian culture from precontact to today.
The Nez Perce Story class will cover:
• Traditional Plateau Indian culture and the impacts of white arrivals: disease, horses, fur trade, missionaries, settlers and miners. This will take us up to the War of 1877.
• Immediate events preceding the war — the Treaties of 1855, 1863, and President U.S. Grant’s proposed division of the Wallowa Country in 1873. Some, but not too much attention is given to the war itself; this is covered in numerous books and articles.
• The war’s aftermath, From Bear’s Paw to Indian Territory (Oklahoma), and from Indian Territory back to the Northwest — but not to Oregon. Where and how the Nez Perce people live today; three reservations, a National Historical Park and the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland.
Cost of the class is $25. To preregister, visit www.josephy.org.
To learn more, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/NezPerceStory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.