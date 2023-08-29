JOSEPH — A motorist with a unique 1954 Ford Crown Victoria sporting a glass top and an overdrive transmission was named this year’s King of the Mountain at this year’s Wallowa Mountain Cruise.
The cruise welcomed nearly 150 classic automobiles that occupied downtown Joseph on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, for the three-decades-old car show and social get-together.
Steve Edmonds of Meacham said Ford only made the glass-top models for three years and he’s proud to have won the top spot at the car show.
But many others were just as proud of their vehicles.
1959 TriumphDean Himes of Enterprise brought his 1959 Triumph Tr3 convertible that he worked 6½ years on restoring. He said he restored it “with some help” — he didn’t do all of the upholstery or body work. Still, he did most of the mechanical work on the car.
“Almost every nut and bolt on it’s been gone over and changed. …” he said. “The first time it ran since 1984 was just before Christmas. I started it up and backed it out of the garage. That was the first time it moved under its own power.”
Since then, he’s put about 700 miles on it, including to the annual Triumphfest in San Rafael, California. Himes said he’s not sure how many original miles are on the car, as the speedometer was broken when he got it.
“It’s pretty much a new car,” he said.
1922 Ford Model TTAnother local who is a big fan of his vehicle is David Clough of Joseph, who brought his 1922 Ford Model TT to the cruise. For anyone who knows Model Ts, Clough said, they’re a bit of a challenge, nothing like modern vehicles.
“You wouldn’t want to go a long way,” he said. “The pedal configuration is a bit challenging. You don’t want to get really close to anything. I always make sure there’s someone to back me in. It can be a bit of a challenge.”
The truck has both an electric starter activated by a floor pedal and a crank start. Turn the ignition key to the left, and it runs on the battery. Turn it to the right, and it runs on a magneto. Magnetos were replaced when ignition coils became standard. The spark retard and throttle levers on the steering column are where one might find turn indicators on modern vehicles.
The pedal configuration also is unique in that it generally has two forward gears. But it has a unique auxiliary transmission.
“This truck has about 12 forward gears,” he said. “It’s meant to haul freight and move slowly.”
He said it can haul “easily a ton.”
Clough bought the truck a bit over a year ago and it appeared at last year’s cruise. He said he has no difficulty obtaining reproduction parts for the century-old truck.
He didn’t win in any of the categories, but that wasn’t his goal.
“It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s just fun being here — being able to get here with it.”
1952 Buick Super WoodyBetsy Johnson of Sisters, who along with husband, Vern, brought their 1952 Buick Super Woody, said she and her husband have owned the car for over 40 years and have put over 100,000 miles on it.
The Woody weighs 5,500 pounds, much heavier than modern cars and as a result only gets about 13 miles per gallon.
“It came to Oregon from Montana on a hay trade,” she said. “The rancher didn’t have enough money so this was the difference. Someone had painted it with house paint — the wood too.”
The vehicle has a straight-8 engine. They’ve taken it to Vancouver, British Columbia, and down to California and to Montana.
She said they’ve done quite a bit of work on it. It shows some deterioration on the wood, which they usually varnish.
The car had a real disaster less than a year ago when it got into an accident and was totaled in Redmond. Johnson said they were getting ready to travel but the accident forced a change of plans, with the vehicle’s front end thoroughly smashed.
“We worked all year and this is our third car event since we’ve been back on the road,” she said.
She added: “The other car fared worse.”
The weather largely held for the event, with sunny skies Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and evening. A downpour mid-afternoon Saturday, during what was supposed to be the round-trip cruise to Enterprise, limited the cruise to about 10 vehicles, according to Allicia Garrett, an event organizer.
Other winners
Winners in the other various categories were:
• Car Classic Restored went to Ross Getchell and his 1956 Ford Crown Victoria. The winner in this category has to have been maintained in or restored to a condition which is substantially in conformity with the manufacturer’s appearance.
• Car Modified/Custom went to Bob Cumming and his 1955 Ford Crown Victoria wagon. This is for a car that has been changed to the owner’s preference in order to personalize its appearance, body modifications and engine modifications.
• Hot Rod went to Sid Cannon with his 1932 Ford Victoria. This is for a car that has been specifically modified to give it extra power and speed.
• Shifts & Giggles Went to Bob Cunningham from Nampa, Idaho, for his 1946 Hudson Super 6 pickup. This category is for vehicles that do not meet other categories; unrestored, meant to entertain or befuddle, such as a moonshine hauler, rat rod, limo, school bus, etc.
• Sports Car went to Steve and Melody Hudson and their 1973 Datsun 240Z. These cars are designed by the manufacturer with an emphasis on dynamic performance.
• Truck Unrestored went to a 1965 Ford F-250. No owner was listed. These are vehicles designed to haul goods and materials.
• 4x4 went to Matthew Sirrine of La Grande for a 1947 Dodge Power Wagon and trailer. These four-wheel-drive vehicles are designed for more rugged terrain that have been restored.
• The Wallowa County award went to Robert Alfano of Joseph and his 1940 Ford panel truck. In this category, the owner must live in the county, and the vehicle must be stored in the county.
• People’s Choice went to Bill Bienapfl of Meridian, Idaho, and his 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Seville.
