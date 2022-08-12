WALLOWA — The power is back on and Wallowa residents are busy with cleanup in the aftermath of a hail and wind storm that rolled through the area Thursday, Aug. 11.

Paul Karvoski, emergency services director for Wallowa County, said the power came on about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 12. Only residents in outlying areas remained without power midday, he said.

