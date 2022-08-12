Damage to electric meters such as this one at the Stove Store will prevent restoring power to the town after a hail and wind storm passed through Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Mayor Gary Hulse said 300 such meters were on the way, but he didn't know when they would arrive. He said to turn the power back on with damaged meters could lead to fires.
All the windows on the west side of the former United Methodist Church in Wallowa, many of them stained glass, were knocked out by a hail and wind storm that passed through town Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The siding, too, was seriously damaged and some speculated the century-old structure would have to be demolished.
The paint and siding on the west side of the Wallowa Senior Center was typical of many buildings in town that suffered as a result of the hail and wind storm that passed through Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
A man operates his electric wheelchair, at left, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, as a fire truck sits in the street ready to help repair damage from a hail and wind storm that passed through Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11. Power was restored Friday before the wheelchair required recharging.
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse, right, declared a state of emergency for his town and remained on the phone much of the day directing emergency responses and fielding calls for assistance from residents.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
There was hardly a vehicle without damage to glass or its exterior after a hail and wind storm passed through Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Tree branches were down, some damaging power lines, all over Wallowa on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after a hail and wind storm passed through Thursday, Aug. 11.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
An unpatriotic hail and wind storm that passed through Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, even struck down these flags hanging along Main Street.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A man operates his electric wheelchair, at left, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, as a fire truck sits in the street ready to help repair damage from a hail and wind storm that passed through Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11. Power was restored Friday before the wheelchair required recharging.
WALLOWA — The power is back on and Wallowa residents are busy with cleanup in the aftermath of a hail and wind storm that rolled through the area Thursday, Aug. 11.
Paul Karvoski, emergency services director for Wallowa County, said the power came on about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 12. Only residents in outlying areas remained without power midday, he said.
“I would assume that by this evening, everybody will be up 100%,” he said.
The power had been knocked out for most of Wallowa County around 5 p.m. Aug. 11, but for most areas it was restored within an hour or two.
Karvoski, whose purview also includes firefighting in the county, said no fires had been reported as a result of the storm.
“Everything’s going good,” he said. “We’ve got to pick up the pieces down here. It’s going to take awhile.”
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse declared a state of emergency Aug. 12 to get the process of obtaining federal and state assistance if it should be needed.
He said he had been told 300 new electric meters were being brought to town to replace those damaged by the hail. He said it could be dangerous to turn on the power with damaged meters. But once the power was restored, no fire outbreaks were reported.
Karvoski said the meters are being shipped by Pacific Power & Light from Pendleton and Walla Walla, Washington, but he wasn’t sure when they’d arrive or when damaged meters would be replaced.
County Commissioner Susan Roberts, who grew up in Wallowa, said the only comparable storm she remembered was around 1958 and electrical damage then did result in fires.
“When they turned the power back on, there were a lot of little fires from wires they didn’t see,” Roberts said. “This (storm) is pretty destructive right here in town. It’ll take a lot of cleanup and a lot of money to put it back.”
Hulse said that crews from the city and other agencies were out knocking on doors to make sure everyone was alright and to evaluate property damage.
City Recorder Carolyn Harshfield said she was aware of friends and neighbors who had livestock killed by the hail and crops damaged by it.
Sheriff Joel Fish said the only reported injuries were four minor ones that largely resulted in bruising, which Hulse confirmed, as they had set up a triage unit at the city's fire hall.
“A couple of people were caught out in it,” Fish said.
He and others confirmed that the property damage was extensive.
“Just about every house has broken windows on the west side of the house,” he said.
Roofs, siding, building windows and automobile windows sustained the most widespread damage.
Hulse said one purpose of the one-year emergency declaration is to ensure residents’ homes are prepared for winter. Damage to roofs and windows must be repaired before the snow flies, he said.
“Windows may not be available” given problems the construction industry has had obtaining them, Hulse said. “That’ll probably be our slowest thing.”
