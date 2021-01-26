Close to 160 seniors immunized in first week of eligibility
ENTERPRISE — Close to 160 senior citizens age 80 and older were vaccinated against COVID-19 last week as health officials in Wallowa County began to administer the first dose to the most susceptible segment of the population.
The doses were among more than 360 given at Cloverleaf Hall between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22 as the final section of Phase 1A recipients continue to get immunized and the first round of educators and seniors became eligible to receive the vaccine.
The shots more than doubled the number of people in the county who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Monday, Jan. 25, there were 678 people who have received their first shot, according to Wallowa Memorial Hospital Communications Director Brooke Pace, and an additional 32 people have been fully immunized.
The county has received another 400 doses — all of which are earmarked as second doses, and as of Tuesday, all of them are set to be administered, Pace said.
The county conducted 242 immunizations on Jan. 19 and an additional 120 on Jan. 22. Of those, 159 were people 80 and above.
But when the first-round shots can continue is not yet clear.
“We hope to get an additional shipment of first doses in the near future but do not know when that will be,” Pace told the Chieftain Monday. “Until then there will be no first-dose vaccine clinics scheduled.”
She added that the last of educators, 80-plus seniors and Phase 1A recipients — there are about 50 educators and Phase 1A individuals on the waiting list and at least 45 seniors 80 and above — will be inoculated once more doses allocated for the first round is on hand.
“As soon as we have supply on hand we will first finish the Phase 1A wait list followed by that of educators, and 80-plus before starting to schedule people in the 75-and-older wait list and move on from there accordingly,” Pace said of the next step in the plan.
In addition to those waiting for a vaccine in the 80-and-up group, educators and Phase 1A recipients, there are more than 770 seniors 65 and above on the waiting list.
“At this time, if you are not on the waiting list and are 65 or older please call 541-426-5437 to be placed on the appropriate wait list,” Pace said.
— By Ronald Bond, Wallowa County Chieftain
