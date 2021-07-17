WALLOWA COUNTY — Residents and visitors need to stay away from the Promise and Troy area.
That is the request of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, who posted to Facebook Saturday morning, July 17, that people need to stay clear to help firefighters gain access to fire areas where the Elbow Creek Fire is burning.
"The Commissioners have officially closed Promise Road at end of pavement, Wildcat Road (Wallupa), Powwatka Road, Eden Bench Road, and Troy River Road at the state line, until further notice," the post reads. "Evacuation level notices have been given to the residents and other people in these areas. Most of the people in the areas have dealt with past fires and are working to protect property, livestock, and equipment. Those who have needed or asked for assistance have received assistance."
"It was just an overlayer," Commissioner Todd Nash said. "We've put road closure signs up. It was an overlayer to anybody that might be interested and see that post would understand...just to stay clear and let the professionals do their job."
The commissioners are asking residents to remain calm, attend information meetings and not overwhelm the sheriff's office with calls.
