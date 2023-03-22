2comish 6167.jpg

Andy Marcum, standing at right, makes a request for a $5,000 grant Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to support Cross the Divide’s Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake. The commissioners approved the request for the June 16-17 derby. Commissioners John Hillock and Todd Nash are seen at the left.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A request for $5,000 from Andy Marcum to help support the second annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake was approved Wednesday, March 15, by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.

The derby is scheduled for June 16-17 at the lake.

