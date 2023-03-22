ENTERPRISE — A request for $5,000 from Andy Marcum to help support the second annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake was approved Wednesday, March 15, by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
The derby is scheduled for June 16-17 at the lake.
After Commissioner Susan Roberts asked Marcum about the scope of Cross the Divide, he explained that the veterans support group has established a working relationship with veterans groups and support organizations in Oregon and Washington. He also noted that unlike its predecessor, Divide Camp, Cross the Divide reaches out to all veterans, not just the post-911 vets.
But the organization does still focus on activities in Wallowa County, he said.
“Last year, we had about 35-45 (participants)” in the derby, Marcum said. “This year, we hope to have about 100.”
He said the funding from the commissioners would help purchase prizes from local businesses and to pay for the printing of banners, flyers and advertisements for the derby. He said numerous businesses have been generous with their donations for Cross the Divide.
“But it gets to the point where you feel bad asking them and we want to give back to them, as well,” he said.
Roberts said there is funding available in the county’s motel tax fund.
Chairman John Hillock spoke in favor of Marcum’s request.
“I think that we should make an effort to support our veterans,” he said.
Other businessThe commissioners also:
• Reapproved the county’s whistleblower policy. Roberts said because someone found an element of the policy objectionable, the commissioners had to take time to redo it. “That’s why we don’t get much done,” she joked.
• Approved a letter to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Supervisor’s Office on a 2023 Title II project proposal.
• Heard Brandon Tanzey of the Road Department told the commissioners about a New Jersey-style rock spreader. He said it was 2½ feet to 16 feet wide and would spread gravel 2 inches to 2 feet deep. The sole bid the county received for it was $53,700, which Roberts said was $5,000 under the original quote they had received. The commissioners approved the bid for the spreader to be purchased from DoMor Equipment.
• Also heard Tanzey tell about a new oil off-load asphalt pump for the Road Department. The lone bid for the pump was $19,967, which Roberts said was $3,000 under the original quote. The commissioners approved the bid for the oil pump to be purchased from Rogers Machinery Co.
• Approved an order to receive unanticipated revenue from a grant carryover for the Community Corrections Department.
• Approved intrafund transfers to the Wallowa County Public Works Department, the county’s Video Lottery/Economic Development fund and for the fair.
• Approved an easement for Ziply Fiber to install new conduit in an existing site and mount new equipment on Upper Imnaha Road.
• Approved a resolution to appoint members to the Wallowa County Compensation Board.
• Learned from Hillock that Larisa Bogardus of the federal Bureau of Land Management was not going to attend as planned because of the weather. Bogardus was to provide the commissioners with an update on Vale District BLM activities.
