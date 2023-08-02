ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved a request to support a proposal by Wallowa Resources to fund the purchase and renovation of a large home in Wallowa when the board met Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, offered the commissioners background on the issue and his organization's efforts.
The focus of the effort would be through Working Homes LLC, an entity established by Wallowa Resources earlier this year that he said “emerged from a long, slow boil of recognition that a shortage of affordable housing is a real problem in Wallowa County.”
The motion the commissioners approved Wednesday hinges on similar approval from the Wallowa City Council, which meets next on Aug. 22.
Background
Christoffersen said that “In 2008-09, the Wallowa County Economic Action Plan, with support from the Rural Development Action Team, identified ‘workforce housing’ (commonly referred to as ‘starter homes’) as a core part of the integrated vision and priority strategies.”
The plan recommended that city and county governments partner with a to-be-formed community development corporation, or more specifically a community housing development organization, that can handle federal funds. Working Homes turned out to be that organization.
Back then, they recommended that the county require 30% of all new homes were developed as affordable or moderate income homes.
“Workforce housing was a central focus of the county’s Economic Advisory Committee which the commissioners created,” Christoffersen said. “Local capacity and attention were diverted for several years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners have reserved some of the federal funding the county received during the pandemic to support workforce housing, and as represented in HB 3317.”
Commission Chair John Hillock was a co-author of House Bill 3317, which would have established and funded a county board to focus on workforce and housing issues in Wallowa County. A legislative committee approved the bill, but it failed to emerge from the Legislature's powerful Ways and Means Committee.
“Today, the need is even greater than first identified 15 years ago,” Christoffersen said. “The shortage that was recognized then has been made worse by the shift in housing stock (and investment) to high-end homes — including second homes and vacation rentals. This has been driven by many factors, including increased state, Western and national media promotion of all Wallowa County has to offer."
Income disparity in the county also has risen sharply, he said, and a growing disparity between home prices and what local workers can afford.
“Combined with stronger demand for second and vacation homes,the last 10 years have seen Wallowa County’s typical house value grow by 130% while median household income increased by only 36%," he told the commissioners. "Last month the median house price in Wallowa County was $395,000. A few years ago, it was $275,000. Pressure on our housing market remains strong — fewer than 20% of home listings are priced at less than $300,000 these days."
Improvements
Christoffersen asked the commissioners to support investment in Wallowa to renovate a 1920s-era five-bedroom, two-bathroom house on a half-acre lot. He said the site is zoned to allow additional housing. He said he anticipates spending up to $50,000 to improve the existing house.
There are also plans to expand development there, he said.
“We also have a firm commitment for funding from a community development corporation to build a new second two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on the lot,” he said. “We will initially offer both homes for rent at a rate the local workforce in Wallowa can afford. In the future, we may sell one or both homes to workforce buyers.”
Christoffersen said it also may be possible, in the future, to add a third or fourth home to the lot.
He asked the commissioners to loan the project $100,000 over a five-year term at 5% interest. The Wallowa Resources board of directors already has approved a $120,000 loan on the same terms. Combined, the two loans will allow closing on the property this month, he said.
In addition, he said, repayment of the loan would provide the county with a revolving loan fund to support future similar investment.
Local officials speak
Christoffersen said his group has spoken several times with Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse — who attended Wednesday’s meeting — and Wallowa City Council President Scott McRae, both of whom support the plan.
Hulse said he plans to see that the issue is on the council’s next agenda for the Aug. 22 meeting. He said the council has discussed it, but has yet to take action.
Commissioner Todd Nash said he wants to see what the City Council does.
“We don’t want to get one in front of the other,” he said.
Commissioner Susan Roberts agreed, saying any motion the board made would be pending approval by Wallowa “so we don’t have to backtrack.”
Nash asked if there is a way to prioritize applicants for the homes beyond their income levels. He noted that certain occupations might be favored over others.
Christoffersen said he has a meeting Friday with a similar group in Bend that is the first in the state to come up with such a set of criteria.
“We’re going to review that criteria … so that we remain in compliance with the (federal) Fair Housing Act and all federal and state conditions on housing,” he said.
Hillock brought up the fact that the property in question is outside the Wallowa city limits, but it is within the city’s urban growth boundary. He said he’s talked with Franz Goebel, the county's director of planning, about helping the city with any zoning issues about putting more than one house on the property.
“We may need to do some exceptions to some rules to maximize the value there,” Hillock said.
