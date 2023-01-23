ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners took care of a road vacation that dates back more than a century and made several appointments during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
In a matter that dates back to 1898, the commissioners officially vacated the H.A. Thomas Road.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the commissioners had a discussion on the matter in June or July and the property owner has been farming the area where the road was supposed to be. She said the county was supposed to have vacated it in 1898 but didn’t and just agreed to not spend money maintaining it.
“People do wander out there and try to find that road, and it’s just farmland all over it, so this is just to clean up this,” she said.
The commissioners also approved a resolution to appoint Jeff Yanke as a member of the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority Board of Directors. The commissioners originally planned to appoint Brandon Miller, but his employer said it could be a conflict of interest and Yanke, who works for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, agreed to accept the appointment.
Roberts said the position must go to an elected official. Both Miller and Yanke are elected to the Enterprise City Council, qualifying them in that respect.
The commissioners also voted to rename a resolution approved Jan. 4 that adopted a supplemental budget, made budget appropriations, created a new fund and received unanticipated federal revenue. The matter corrects an error in the name of the resolution when it was passed Jan. 4.
Commissioner Todd Nash told his fellow commissioners he had received a letter stating that he had been appointed by the state director of agriculture as the east side representative for the state Weed Board. The other commissioners congratulated him and expressed their approval.
Four employee action notices also were approved by the commissioners. They were:
• A salary change and increase of hours for Katy Nesbitt at the Recycling Center.
• A new hire of Kelsey Owens as a juvenile tracker with the county Department of Juvenile Services.
• A separation from service from the Public Works Department for Ronald Jensen.
• A separation from service from the Information Technology Department for Stacey Mueller.
