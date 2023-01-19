comish 5686.jpg

Wallowa County Commissioners, from left, Susan Roberts and John Hillock await the start of a hearing on a zoning change Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Commissioner Todd Nash, who requested the change, recused himself and departed. The commissioners denied the request, saying the application failed to meet three key criteria.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A request for a zoning change on a 10-acre parcel just east of Enterprise owned by one Wallowa County commissioner and his wife was denied during a hearing on the matter Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the courthouse.

Todd and Angela Nash had requested a change from the "Exclusive Farm Use" to "Rural Service" for their land near the Moffit Brothers gravel pit along Highway 82. Todd Nash recused himself because of a conflict of interest and did not attend the hearing, leaving the matter to Commissioners John Hillock and Susan Roberts.

