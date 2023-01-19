Wallowa County Commissioners, from left, Susan Roberts and John Hillock await the start of a hearing on a zoning change Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Commissioner Todd Nash, who requested the change, recused himself and departed. The commissioners denied the request, saying the application failed to meet three key criteria.
ENTERPRISE — A request for a zoning change on a 10-acre parcel just east of Enterprise owned by one Wallowa County commissioner and his wife was denied during a hearing on the matter Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the courthouse.
Todd and Angela Nash had requested a change from the "Exclusive Farm Use" to "Rural Service" for their land near the Moffit Brothers gravel pit along Highway 82. Todd Nash recused himself because of a conflict of interest and did not attend the hearing, leaving the matter to Commissioners John Hillock and Susan Roberts.
Fewer than a half-dozen people attended the hearing. No new testimony was allowed on the matter, which had been recessed from Nov. 2.
The commissioners said they denied the rezoning because of the application failed to address all the required criteria.
County Planning Director Franz Goebel said three main areas were not addressed in the application: Air, water and resource quality; effect on public services; and transportation.
Neither the commissioners nor Goebel knew what the Nashes planned to do with the property if the zoning change had been approved.
Nash declined to comment before leaving the hearing.
“I’ve made it clear that I’m not going to answer,” he said of any questions on plans for the property or why he sought the zone change.
Roberts, Hillock and Goebel said there was no indication in the application what the Nashes’ plans were.
“Other than just to partition off and rezone, that’s all we know,” Goebel said.
Roberts said, "In the application, there was nothing identified as to what might be on the property."
Hillock agreed.
“He was asking for the zone change so he could do other things out there,” he said. “It was just a zone change to make more land available for commercial, industrial-type things.”
Goebel said the Nashes’ application came about through the Legislature’s Senate Bill 2019-2 process, which was aimed at helping to stimulate local economies.
Roberts elaborated on Senate Bill 2.
“The whole premise of Senate Bill 2 was to spur economic development on marginal pieces of ground that might be suitable for doing some industry or light industry or commercial development,” she said.
In part because it wasn't clear what the Nashes intended to do with the property if it had been rezoned, Hillock said he worried that he could be confronted with a potential conflict of interest. He said he would have preferred to be able to recuse himself on the zoning questions.
However, he said, the state's "rule of necessity" prevented him from recusing himself. The rule applies when in cases when the vote of an elected decision-maker is required to achieve a quorum and reach a decision on a matter. The rule permits an adjudicative body to proceed despite possible bias or self-interest, on the theory that a biased decision-maker is better than none at all. The rule does not apply if anyone else can act in place of the disqualified person.
In this case, if Hillock had recused himself, the three-person board would not have had a quorum.
“I would (recuse) except for that rule there says I can’t,” Hillock said. “I’m in this really bad position."
The Nashes may choose to appeal the ruling, Goebel said, but he did not know if they will.
