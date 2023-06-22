ENTERPRISE — It’s been a largely disappointing legislative session the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has dealt with, as Oregon lawmakers prepare to wrap up business in Salem.
The commissioners discussed briefly after Wednesday’s regular meeting some of the bills they have been pursuing during the current session, which ends on Sunday, June 25.
Commission Chairman John Hillock, who co-wrote and heavily promoted House Bill 3317, which was intended to aid Wallowa County in its struggle to provide affordable housing, said the bill is dead.
“It was an Eastern Oregon Republican bill,” he said. “That’s why it died.”
HB 3317 was intended to establish the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board, which would have been made up of seven voting members appointed by the governor from a list of people nominated locally who have expertise in business, education, workforce development, housing or economic development. One nonvoting member also would be included.
The bill also would have allowed the county to partition and rezone up to 50 acres of land to be used for residential housing.
Hillock, who worked with state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, and state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, to write and promote the bill, said it's possible that other lawmakers may piggyback portions of the measure onto other bills before the end of the session on June 25, but he doesn’t have high hopes for that.
Commissioner Todd Nash, who had been actively promoting HB 2631, which would compensate livestock owners seven times the market value of animals killed by wolves, wasn’t quite as disappointed as Hillock. He said the Legislature will provide some funding for compensation, although not likely in the amount that he was hoping for.
“They did throw a million dollars at the existing compensation program for the biennium, so there will be money for that,” Nash said.
Another bill he was supporting was Senate Bill 955, which would have funded Oregon participation in a national AgriStress Helpline that's designed to offer confidential help for people in agriculture dealing with stress.
“It may get lumped into another,” he said. “It’s got a thread of a lifeline.”
Nash said legislative funding for county fairs was a mixed bag. He said Wallowa County received some funding, while some fairs were overlooked.
“Union County probably needed it more than anybody and they got none,” he said. “They can’t even flush a toilet over there.”
Public input
On another matter, the commissioners expressed disappointment that the public doesn’t provide more input into matters that should concern it.
One such issue was discussion of a renewed definition of what constitutes a bed and breakfast. The commissioners discussed with Planning Director Franz Goebel a clarified definition they approved that has come into conflict with other agencies in the past.
“One of the concerns I had was getting more public input,” Nash said, adding that the new definition “conforms mostly to what I’ve been hearing. But I wonder it there’s another avenue via a survey — I don ’t know what that would cost to do something like that. Just like this board of commissioners meeting, you don’t have robust participation. When we do what we said we’re trying to do in the spirit of trying to get public input, we failed. That’s my only concern in approving this at this time.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts, who served as Enterprise mayor before her time as a commissioner, said she understands Nash’s concerns.
“I’m just going to speak from about 20 years of doing this kind of work and I understand the public has had ample opportunity to have input … you have to go on and make a decision … when you’ve asked for public input multiple times,” Roberts said. “I do understand Commissioner Nash’s concern that the public isn’t taking advantage of the opportunity. We can continue doing this forever and … we could still be here two years from now trying to get this done.”
The commissioners also expressed concern on how to get the word out to a public that doesn’t read the newspaper or listen to the radio.
“How do we get more participation for higher-profile issues?” Nash asked.
He said his son uses social media, but not many older folks do.
“You still have to get the word out there somehow,” Hillock said.
Nash asked Goebel to discuss at the next Planning Commission meeting how it could attract more robust participation.
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved an agreement for occupancy of the Wallowa County Community Service Center for the nonprofit agency Community Connection.
• Approved a service provider agreement under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program grant for Wallowa Resources and a Wallowa County intergovernmental services agreement.
• Acknowledged the routine annual federal payment in lieu of taxes the county will receive as announced June 16. The money is paid to counties because they cannot tax federal lands and is administered by federal agencies. Of the $27 million all 36 Oregon counties will receive, Wallowa County will receive $660,004 for just about 1.2 million acres.
• Acknowledged receiving unanticipated revenue from several sources. The county will receive a $10,000 grant from the Wallowa Fire Cooperative, and two grants, for $110,000 and $50,000, from the Oregon State Police/Fire Marshal for wildfire risk management for West Lake.
• Approved employee action notices as six youths were hired as apprentices under a summer program with the Department of Youth Services. The new hires were Kylee Moore, Brock Streeter, Payton Jones, Carter Schnetzky, Domanic Moore and Jace Kassahn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.