On the south end of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine property, the forest composition changes to Douglas fir and grand fir. This area was previously logged, with most of the best trees removed. The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved the forest management plan Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, for the East Moraine Community Forest.
Ellen Morris Bishop/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
Chairwoman Susan Roberts, center, of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, reads the resolution adopting and approving the management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. From left, are Commissioners John Hillock, Roberts and Todd Nash.
The former Yanke property consists of 1,800 acres on the East Moraine. The property is outlined in yellow. For years, the Yanke family has permitted hikers to go through their green gate and follow a roadway to the top of the moraine. After a dozen years, efforts to acquire the property and create a management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest reached fulfillment Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved the plan.
ENTERPRISE — More than a dozen years after Wallowa County acquired the approximately 1,800 acres of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine from the Ronald C. Yanke Trust and began working on a management plan, the efforts were realized Wednesday, Sept. 21, when the Board of Commissioners gave final approval to the plan.
“Whereas the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership was created in 2011 to maintain and safeguard the East Moraine Community Forest and whereas there are a number of entities that will be collaborating in the ongoing management and other agencies that will be collaborating in the ongoing management and administration of the various resources and values that encompass the East Moraine Community Forest and wish to do so in a way that will be responsible and transparent, and whereas the partnership entities, other stakeholders and the public have had the opportunity to meet, to provide input and to discuss, develop and prepare a proposed management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest that is both comprehensive and complete,” Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts read from the resolution they were to adopt, “… it is hereby resolved that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners adopt the East Moraine Community Forest management plan dated the 21st day of September, 2022.”
Commissioners John Hillock and Todd Nash joined Roberts in a unanimous vote to adopt the plan.
The Yanke Trust land was transferred to the county via the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership, a consortium comprised of the county, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for nearly $1.35 million in January 2020.
The management plan for what is now a community forest will not allow development on the moraine and the plan will protect native plants, wildlife habitat and cultural resources, while providing nonmotorized recreational access and returns to the local economy through sustainable forestry and grazing.
“We couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome that serves the public’s need for permanent protection and access to this spectacular natural landscape,” said Hillock, who served as chairman of the East Moraine Campaign.
After nearly a decade of negotiations, the partnership and the former landowner, the Yanke family trust, came to a purchase agreement of $6 million in January 2019. Fundraising then went into full gear, with over half coming in the form of a $3.5 million grant the Oregon Department of Forestry received from the USDA Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program.
After the Sept. 21 meeting, Roberts said the management plan is anything but set in stone.
“It’s a living document. The plan is complete,” she said. “The management plan will be reviewed yearly. It’s not going to be sitting on a shelf where we won’t look at it for five years. Once we start the management, we may run into some things we need to change.”
