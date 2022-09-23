ENTERPRISE — More than a dozen years after Wallowa County acquired the approximately 1,800 acres of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine from the Ronald C. Yanke Trust and began working on a management plan, the efforts were realized Wednesday, Sept. 21, when the Board of Commissioners gave final approval to the plan.

“Whereas the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership was created in 2011 to maintain and safeguard the East Moraine Community Forest and whereas there are a number of entities that will be collaborating in the ongoing management and other agencies that will be collaborating in the ongoing management and administration of the various resources and values that encompass the East Moraine Community Forest and wish to do so in a way that will be responsible and transparent, and whereas the partnership entities, other stakeholders and the public have had the opportunity to meet, to provide input and to discuss, develop and prepare a proposed management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest that is both comprehensive and complete,” Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts read from the resolution they were to adopt, “… it is hereby resolved that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners adopt the East Moraine Community Forest management plan dated the 21st day of September, 2022.”

