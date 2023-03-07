ENTERPRISE — Progress has been made and more is planned in the battle against noxious and invasive weeds, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners was told Wednesday, March 1.
Representatives of the Wallowa County Weed Board, the county’s Vegetation Department, Wallowa Resources, the U.S. Forest Service’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, the Nature Conservancy and the Tri-County Weed Management Area gathered to provide the commissioners with an annual update.
Teresa Smergut, chairwoman of the Weed Board, provided the commissioners with a list of current members of the board. They include Kelly Birkmaier, vice chair and a private range consultant; Marci Schreder, secretary, from Wallowa Resources; members Mike Beachy of the Nature Conservancy; Beckijo Smergut-Wall, U.S. Forest Service, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest; Ingrid Cook; Mike Hale; Chris Cunningham; Shanda Zettle, of Tri-County Weed Management Area; Joe Sims, of Wallowa Resources; and Janet Hohmann.
Andy Marcum, manager of the Vegetation Department, listed a series of accomplishments from 2022, as well as plans and projects for 2023.
The 2022 accomplishments included:
• 9,820 acres surveyed for plumeless thistle and invasive area grasses.
• 320 acres of treated with the herbicide Rejuvra.
• A total of 3,595 net acres of weeds treated.
• 270 acres of county roads and gravel pits treated bareground and broadleaf.
• 220 acres of Wallowa-Union Railroad Authority right of way treated bareground and broadleaf weeds. That right of way runs from Joseph to Elgin.
• Reestablishment of the county noxious weed tour with partners.
• Reestablishment of the noxious weed booth at the Wallowa County Fair.
• Distribution of $28,528 in county cost-share to landowners in 2022.
• Certification of 30 tons of hay for the hay station and Wallowa County Grain Growers.
• 18 acres of reseeding along Trout Creek.
The 2023 projects planned include:
• Increase education and outreach with partners at local events.
• Survey and treatment of Wallowa River from Wallowa Lake to Enterprise.
• Survey and treatment of ditches in the Upper Valley for yellow flag iris.
• Expand outreach and engagement with the invasive area grasses working group. The group a partnership of local agencies and landowners.
• Reestablish landowner calibration and training event.
• Increase certified hay amount from 30 tons to 50 tons.
• Assist Weed Board to help pass the weed levy in May. The Vegetation Department provides data and other information to the Weed Board and a political action committee established to promote the levy. Under the weed levy, landowners pay 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to help fund the Vegetation Department, herbicides, education, outreach and other facets of weed control. Marcum said the levy is approximately $175,000 a year and has come up for vote every five years since 2002.
Projects are planned on Little Sheep Corridor, Lower Wallowa River, Lostine River, Mid-Valley musk thistle, Bear Creek, Mid-Valley invasive annual grass survey and treatment and on the East Moraine of Wallowa Lake, where Marcum said weed treatment would be continued as they work toward the west face of the moraine.
He also got more specific on several large areas, such as Bear Creek south of Wallowa and west of Lostine.
“Everything from Bear Creek up over the top — that’s a huge tract of land,” he said.
Many of the accomplishments and plans listed by Marcum were echoed by others during the presentations.
Smergut-Wall of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest talked about efforts to repair damage caused by fires last summer.
“We have a way now for our post-fire treatment, however, I don’t have a contractor yet,” she said. “We have funding but nowhere to spend it.”
She did say that backcountry airstrips have been treated and a partnership is being established with Idaho to battle Turkish thistle in the Joseph Canyon area along the Snake River.
She also discussed the federal Title II funds that will fund most of the work.
Smergut-Wall said some of those funds will go toward virtual fencing to be used on the East Moraine of Wallowa Lake. Virtual fencing, a relatively new technology, allows ranchers to control livestock distribution in rangeland landscapes without physical fences. Livestock wear collars that communicate with GPS and reception towers to form a virtual fence set by the rancher or land manager.
The Wallowa-Whitman has $86,980 toward a total project cost of $103,480 for virtual fencing on the East Moraine. Wallowa Resources is applying for a grant to make up the difference, according to a document provided to the commissioners.
Mark Porter of the Oregon Department of Agriculture also talked about the battle against Turkish thistle in the Joseph Canyon. He said it is one of several weeds with attractive flowers that were brought in as ornamental plants but spread as invasive species. He said biocontrols for Turkish thistle don’t work because seed head drops before insect larva can be effective.
Smergut briefly updated the commissioners on progress to simplify the county’s Integrated Weed Management Plan. On Feb. 15, the commissioners gave the green light to efforts to revamp the plan from its current 10-year scope to a simpler five-year version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.