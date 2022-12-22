A view of Wallowa Lake from the East Moraine, which has become the East Moraine Community Forest, is seen where the forest composition changes to Douglas fir and grand fir. The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved the forest management plan Sept. 21, 2022, and gave final approval for the plan's baseline document Dec. 21.
Ellen Morris Bishop/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
ENTERPRISE — The final T’s were crossed and the I’s dotted on the forest management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave its approval Wednesday to the plan’s conservation easement baseline documentation report.
The forest management plan for the now county-owned forest has been a work in progress with various stakeholders and the public offering input. The. commissioners gave their final approval to the plan Sept. 21, and on Wednesday approved the plan’s baseline documentation report.
It’s been more than a dozen years since Wallowa County acquired the approximately 1,800 acres of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine from the Ronald C. Yanke Trust and began working on a management plan for the land.
The county, in assuming ownership and management of the property, wanted to ensure the land received top-quality management for people, wildlife and forest health.
The Yanke trust land was transferred to the county via the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership, a consortium comprised of the county, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for approximately $6.5 million in January 2020.
The management plan for the community forest will not allow development on the moraine. The plan seeks to protect native plants, wildlife habitat and cultural resources, while providing nonmotorized recreational access and returns to the local economy through sustainable forestry and grazing.
After nearly a decade of negotiations, the partnership and the former landowner, the Yanke family trust, came to a purchase agreement of $6 million in January 2019. Fundraising then went into full gear, with more than half coming in the form of a $3.5 million grant the Oregon Department of Forestry received from the USDA Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program.
In approving the forest management plan in September, Roberts emphasized that the plan can be changed and annual reviews of it are anticipated.
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Heard an update from Commissioner John Hillock on efforts to recover from the Aug. 11 hailstorm that devastated Wallowa.
• Heard an update from Hillock on efforts to improve the availability of workforce housing in the county. He discussed a letter from Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, who asked that the county spearhead such an effort. The commissioners voted to contribute $10,000 a year for the next two years toward paying for a person to focus on the effort.
• Approved a contract with the city of Enterprise to provide the city with dispatch and records services. The city will pay $29,444 to the county for the services.
• Approved a transfer of $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government to pay for various infrastructure items. Roberts said most of the money already has been spent.
• Noted that Hillock will take over as board chairman with the Jan. 4 meeting.
• Heard Commissioner Todd Nash say that he has a meeting of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association in Pendleton in January, but he should be present for the Jan. 4 meeting. Nash’s term as the Cattlemen's Association president runs through November.
• Approved the appointment of Ron Lathrop to the Wallowa County Fair Board.
• Approved a move from temporary to permanent as grants manager for Caprice Locke.
• Approved the separation from service of William Boggus as a recycle assistant in the Solid Waste Department. Boggus was just hired by the commissioners Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.