A view of Wallowa Lake from the East Moraine, which has become the East Moraine Community Forest, is seen where the forest composition changes to Douglas fir and grand fir. The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved the forest management plan Sept. 21, 2022, and gave final approval for the plan's baseline document Dec. 21.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — The final T’s were crossed and the I’s dotted on the forest management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave its approval Wednesday to the plan’s conservation easement baseline documentation report.

The forest management plan for the now county-owned forest has been a work in progress with various stakeholders and the public offering input. The. commissioners gave their final approval to the plan Sept. 21, and on Wednesday approved the plan’s baseline documentation report.

