ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County’s top governing body has mixed feelings about the results of the 2023 legislative session that concluded Sunday in Salem.
Working HomesJohn Hillock, chairman of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, was already looking ahead at what can be done to help the county with its need for affordable homes for workers after a measure in the Oregon House of Representatives he helped write never got past the Legislature’s powerful Ways and Means Committee.
Hillock and state lawmakers wrote House Bill 3317 with the aim to assist Working Homes, the workforce housing initiative started by the nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources.
Hillock said Wednesday, June 21, that the bill was dead.
“It was an Eastern Oregon Republican bill,” he said. “That’s why it died.”
HB3317 was intended to establish the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board, which would have been made up of seven voting members appointed by the governor from a list of people nominated locally who have expertise in business, education, workforce development, housing or economic development. One nonvoting member also would have been included.
The bill also would have allowed the county to partition and rezone up to 50 acres of land to be used for residential housing. It also would have provided $5 million in addition to any other appropriation for deposit in the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board fund for use in acquiring land and construction of affordable housing.
Hillock, who worked with state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, and state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, to write and promote the bill, said they are done with it. He had hopes others may have piggybacked portions of the measure on bills that did get passed, but that did not happen.
Even Gov. Tina Kotek expressed support for HB3317 during a May 5 visit to the county, but it was then bogged down in Ways and Means, the committee that assembles the state budget.
Hillock said the county still needs to take measures to improve its housing situation — particularly for those who need a place to live so they can work here.
He said part of the problem with getting the bill passed was a lack of understanding of what it consisted of. He said opponents were confused about it, thinking it was more about low-income housing instead of homes for working families. That confusion, he said, was more of the problem than the cost of the bill.
Hillock said the county needs the state’s assistance to fund something like Working Homes.
“The county doesn’t have the depth and doesn’t have the money to fund that, while Wallowa Resources does,” being a nonprofit organization.
He said he and Wallowa Resources will work together to raise money through other agencies to fund Working Homes.
“All I can do is try,” he said.
AgriStressAnother measure the commissioners supported that did bring their hopes up was Senate Bill 955, which aims to provide the necessary funds to have Oregon sign up with the national AgriStress Helpline. The bill allocates $300,000 for the effort.
Commissioner Todd Nash, a rancher and president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association who is often supportive of natural-resource related issues, was eager to see that bill go through, given the stress agricultural workers face.
“The amount isn’t as significant as getting the program started and getting OSU Extension involved and connected with the appropriate agencies,” he said Monday, June 26. “There’s a lot of work to be done to get it off the ground. It’s off to the gov’s desk.” During her meetings earlier this year in Wallowa County, Kotek said she would sign the bill.
The bill creates a crisis line for people in the agriculture industry bringing Oregon into connection with five other states where it already exists.
The helpline is answered by crisis-support specialists who have over 300 hours of evidence-based training developed and maintained by licensed clinicians and credentialed professionals from the crisis-response field.
The helpline is available by calling 988 or for Information and referrals 211, 504-269-2673 or 800-749-2673.
Nash said the process by which it was approved was almost as dramatic as what was approved. He said first it went to the Rules Committee.
“Most of the bills that are sent through are sent there to die,” he said. “It was the last bill that went through Ways and Means. It was a gigantic effort by a lot of people. … This was a real bipartisan bill.”
Nash said it was approved without opposition in both houses.
“We’ve got to feel good about something every now and then and this was the one,” he said.
Wolf attacksA bill Nash supported that didn’t get the backing he hoped for involved determining how much ranchers should be compensated for livestock losses to predators. He was joined by Wallowa County Stockgrowers President Tom Birkmaier and John Williams, co-chairman of the wolf committee for the Cattleman’s Association in testifying March 23 before a House committee to get what they believe is a more equitable compensation for livestock owners who suffer losses from predators, particularly wolves.
House Bills 2631 and 2633 and a Senate bill were before the Legislature this year. HB 2631 called for reimbursing ranchers seven times the market value of a slain animal, while 2633 reimbursed only twice the value.
Nash said he and his allies advocated for both bills.
“We didn’t get a policy change like we wanted,” he said, though the Legislature did add $1 million for the existing program.
“That’s more money than we’ve gotten before, so that’s a win and we’ll take it,” he said.
Other issuesAnother wolf and wildlife-related measure that was approved was dealt with how the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission is formulated. Nash said that previously, it had been based on congressional districts. In the future, the commission’s formulation will be based on the state’s five river basins as well as the congressional districts.
“Hopefully we’ll get a little better representation,” he said. “We saw it as a really positive thing.”
Nash also noted that legislative funding for county fairs was a mixed bag. He said Wallowa County received some funding, while some fairs were overlooked.
“Union County probably needed it more than anybody and they got none,” he said. “They can’t even flush a toilet over there.”
Nash said more could have been accomplished if Republicans had not felt the need to walk out, even though he supported the walkout, which left the Senate unable to conduct business for six weeks.
“There was a cost,” he said. “I don’t want to seem critical, but there was a cost.”
In all, Nash said, the session was not as harmful as it could’ve been.
“I’m glad the session is over and there were potentially harmful bills,” he said. “There were a lot of bills we worked on to not cause any more harm to Oregon. We could do much better, but I’m glad it’s over with.”
