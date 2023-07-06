ENTERPRISE — Budgets totaling more than $37 million for 2023-24 have been approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners approved the budgets at a meeting on on June 29 and the minutes of those meetings were approved Wednesday, July 5.
Approved were:
• A Wallowa County budget of $34,799,374.
• A budget for the new Wallowa County Road Service District of $578,500. County voters approved the creation of the Road Service District in the November 2022 election.
• A Wallowa Lake County Service District budget for $1,806,670.
In another matter, the commissioners approved a formal resolution regarding coordination between the county and federal and state agencies that are involved in projects throughout the county.
The resolution originally was part of the commissioners' consent agenda — typically reserved for items that require no discussion among the commissioners — but Commissioner Susan Roberts asked to remove the item from the agenda for discussion.
“This is a renewal of a resolution I wrote back in 2010 after going to some training about working with the federal government and coordination,” she said. “What this does is it says Wallowa County is entitled to require coordination. … This actually says that we do coordination, from the planning level down to the management level on the ground.”
She said that in each instance, the county notifies the appropriate agencies involved about the expectations laid out in the resolution. It largely involves projects on national or state forest land.
“This is the overarching piece," she said of the resolution, "and then you have to do it individually,” with each state or federal project.
With that, the commissioners approved the resolution, which calls for federal and state agencies involved in "implementing plans, projects, policies and management actions in Wallowa County" to coordinate with the county.
The resolution also notes that "the customs, culture and economy of Wallowa County are often significantly affected by federal and state plans, programs and projects and many of these effects could be eliminated or substantially reduced through an effective, coordinated review process prior to implementation."
(A copy of the resolution is included in the online version of this story at wallowa.com.)
In other business, the commissioners:
• Reappointed by resolution members to the Early Learning Hub (formally known as Eastern Oregon Community-Based Services Hub.) Reappointed were Maria Weer, Jessie Mickelson, Landon Braden, Damiana Maxwell and Lindsay Miller. Jeff Yanke also serves on the hub.
• The commissioners also appointed by resolution Myrle Gorsline to the Wallowa County Museum Board.
• Approved an easement requested by Clint Johnson to install a gravel driveway on Lostine River Road near Lostine.
• Approved a routine annual agreement with the Anderson Perry and Associates engineering firm for general engineering services for the county. The commissioners agreed such an agreement does not prevent the county from seeking a bid from another firm.
• Approved an occupancy agreement for the Oregon State University Extension Service in the Community Complex.
