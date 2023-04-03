ENTERPRISE — It’s been a busy past few weeks for the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, with spending time in Salem testifying on bills before the Legislature, but legislative matters are not on the commissioners’ official agenda for Wednesday, April 5.
The board meets at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room at the courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
On Thursday, March 23, Commissioner John Hillock testified before the House Committee On Economic Development and Small Business supporting House Bill 3317, which would create and fund a countywide board to focus on workforce housing and economic development. (See the related story, this page.) The same day, Commissioner Todd Nash testified before the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee in favor of HB 2631, which involves compensation for ranchers dealing with wolf depredation. (See the story on page A1.)
It was not known at press time if either would report during Wednesday’s meeting on what went on at the Legislature, but Hillock said Monday they might if someone asks about it.
The commissioners do plan to hear an update from Joe Basile, community energy program manager for Wallowa Resources on the Community Energy Strategic Plan and a possible grant from the Oregon Department of Energy.
Also on the agenda, the commissioners will:
• Hear from county counsel Paige Sully on the follow-up to a March 1 decision regarding Poppleton v. Wallowa County. The case was before the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) after Daniel Park applied to set up a bed-and-breakfast in in a yurt on his Scotch Creek land near Hurricane Creek, said county Planning Director Franz Goebel. The county Planning Commission denied the application, a decision which was then reversed by the county Board of Commissioners. A neighbor of Park’s who disagreed with the commissioners’ reversal appealed to LUBA, which remanded the issue to the county commissioners.
• Consider a request for $15,000 from the county to assist in the costs of treating dozer lines in the Double Creek Fire area.
• Consider a grant application to the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation on behalf of the county’s Smoke Management Community Response Plan to distribute air purifiers.
• Appoint a budget officer and Budget Committee for the county’s new Road Service District.
• Consider an agreement between the county and the Wallowa County Health Care District for a medical examiner.
• Consider an order for an intrafund transfer to the Department of Youth Services.
• Consider an order for an intrafund transfer to the Vacation/Sick Leave Sinking Fund.
• Consider an order for an intrafund transfer to the Unemployment Sinking Fund.
• Consider an order for an intrafund transfer to the general fund/clerk.
• Consider resolutions to declare items and equipment as surplus and sell either in a sealed bid auction or in a live auction.
• Consider a resolution to declare items and equipment as surplus for scrap/destruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.