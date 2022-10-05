ENTERPRISE — After a record-short official meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, members of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners gave recaps of some of their activities over the past week, particularly the visit of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to the county and a meeting of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
Wyden’s visit
Commissioner John Hillock got the chance to meet with Wyden, D-Ore., when the senator held his town hall in the county Sunday, Oct. 2, and first stopped in Wallowa to view the damage from the Aug. 11 hailstorm. There, they also met with Mayor Gary Hulse and City Council members.
Hillock said he had more discussion with Wyden on Sunday before the town hall than during it.
“I was able to press him on issues concerning grazing permits and NEPA and some of those things in a private meeting,” he said.
NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act, requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions before making decisions.
“I’m not sure I was able to get anywhere, but he understood where we were at,” Hillock said. “In our meeting in Wallowa, we found out that we could possibly get some CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) money after the first of the year, or maybe sooner, so that was a new thing that came up at the Wallowa meeting.”
He later joined Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, who during the town hall had expressed concerns that, in particular, licensed clinical social workers are not being reimbursed by Medicare.
“In Eastern Oregon, we are very short on workers. … We are doing some pretty innovative things in Wallowa County to try to build up our workforce,” Jett told the senator. “But until that happens, we have been writing off nearly $500,000 a year in Medicare services provided to our older adults who are not reimbursed because the providers don’t carry those specific licenses.”
The senator expressed concern over the shortage of licensed therapists, and said the issue hits close to home for him, because his brother needed mental health therapy when he was younger.
Wyden did say progress is being made in Congress with about $10 billion worth of assistance being approved for four major programs, some of which include therapy for senior citizens.
“It’s worth noting that Wallowa County has a very large portion of seniors who rely on Medicare and these services ought to be available,” Wyden told Jett.
Hillock told his fellow commissioners that he wasn’t sure about the progress Wyden is making, but believes the senator is trying.
“A lot of the people who do the work in suicide prevention or those kinds of things are highly trained but not degreed," Hillock said. "So he’s going to try to work on getting those reimbursed.”
Cattlemen
Commissioner Todd Nash spent much of the previous week traveling around the state in his capacity as president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
In one major move, Nash said, the group gave a rare endorsement to Republican Christine Drazan in her run for governor. She faces Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. The election is Nov. 8.
“We don’t normally endorse on statewide races,” Nash said. “It was never a big deal.”
But this year is different.
“This is an unusual year with a three-way race,” Nash said after the meeting.
He said Drazan appears sympathetic to livestock-related issues.
“Our principals and values align with Christine really well and her voting record (shows that),” he said.
In a copy of the press release the association issued announcing its endorsement of Drazan, the group’s board said, “We believe she provides the best opportunity for putting Oregon back on track and supporting our rural and agricultural communities.”
The group also praised Johnson for her “dedication to OCA and our members during her time in the Legislature,” but endorsed Drazan.
In his travels for the association, Nash said there was continued discussion about grazing, an issue of relevance in Wallowa County in the wake of the wildfires the southern portion of the county has experienced in recent weeks. He said it's a topic that he and the other commissioners are working on.
“There are some things the (federal) Farm Service Agency will support to recover from the fire,” he said. “The Forest Service will support reconstruction post-fire. There’s actually a contractor who lives here in Wallowa County who is very well aware of that and got a government contract for that. He said the Forest Service has $5 million set aside for rebuilds, so he’s working on one of those contracts right now. I think he said he has 17 miles of fence he’s working on.”
During the business portion of the meeting, the commissioners approved:
• County payments including fair checks.
• The separation from service from the Wallowa County Museum of Lois Kunz because of her retirement.
• A classification change from seasonal to permanent for Larry Wightman, a mechanic with the county Road Department.
• A resolution to appoint Lindsay Miller to the Early Learning Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.