ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved an order to receive about $2.25 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during the board’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, meeting.
The money was about half of the $4.5 million the county is scheduled to receive that Congress had held but eventually decided to release. Another $2.25 million is expected after Jan. 1, according to Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts.
She said the board had a particularly light agenda for Wednesday's meeting because Commissioner Todd Nash was out of town in his capacity as president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.
The commissioners also approved:
• One employee action — a salary change for 911 dispatcher Larry Duncan because of an anniversary date and his completing training with the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training Academy.
• A resolution to renew appointments of 19 members to the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Committee.
• Two orders amending and reversing intrafund transfers based on money received but not yet accounted for this fiscal year in the county’s beginning fund balance and public transit fund.
• Two easements. One for Rachel Lyon, who wants to install a culvert on Golf Course Road in Enterprise, and one for Miranda Micka, who wants to install a culvert on Brock Lane, 100 feet west of where it intersects with Eggleson Lane.
