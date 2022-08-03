ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved $588,675 worth of projects on public lands Wednesday, Aug. 3, with Title II money received through the federal Secure Rural Schools Act.
The act provides critical funding for schools, roads, and other municipal services to more than 700 counties across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, funding that comes mostly from public lands.
Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts explained the three parts of the act. She said that Title I is money that comes directly into the county, 75% of which goes to the road department and 25% goes to schools. Title II is money that goes to projects on public lands. Title III can be used for such things as the sheriff’s office and work they do on the national forests.
“Years ago when this first came about, Title III was so hard to deal with, it was just onerous and so Wallowa County chose at that time not to do Title III, so all of our money is split between Title I and II,” Roberts said.
Each year, the county will have to decide on how to divide money up. That would be affected by hearing later that morning on the Road Service District voters will be asked to create in November.
“If folks pass that, we will be able to separate that money … this way, the money goes to the Education Service District and the Road District, not the county,” Roberts said. “They won’t do their formula anymore and our PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) money should increase for the next couple of years and then we’ll see after that, because none of it is set in stone.”
Katy Nesbitt, the county’s director of natural resources and economic development, discussed the process with the commissioners.
“The county has traditionally run these projects … and we vet them … and then give recommendations to the commissioners,” she said. “This year, the Forest Service came out with the announcement at a different time of year and gave us too short a time period to get all the projects queued up for the tech committee, but the standing committee was able to look at all the projects on the Wallowa-Whitman (National Forest) except for two. It’s noted on there that they’re not ranked because they came in later than our standing committee meeting. There’s one in the Umatilla National Forest for weed control that also came in after our standing committee meeting. What we have done is zeroed out the (approximately) $588,000 for the Wallowa-Whitman side, meaning we’ve allocated out money to the projects that have been ranked so there’s a zero-dollar amount. We had discussed keeping some back for next time and decided not to do that.”
Nesbitt mentioned the vetting process that happens prior to it going to the commissioners.
“When something goes through the RAC — the RAC being the Regional Advisory Committee which Commissioner (Todd) Nash is a part of,” Roberts interjected. “That Umatilla forest weed piece we have always done, so that is something to indicate to our members that we would like to see that move forward if it comes through the RAC.”
Nesbitt said there should be a surplus on requests made for the Umatilla National Forest.
“On the Umatilla side, there’s about $85,000 to spend and we only have an application for about $19,000,” Nesbitt said.
Roberts was encouraged by that news.
Referring to the weed control project in the Wenaha Wilderness and Grand Ronde River area, Roberts said she hopes that although it was not ranked because it was submitted late, “I would encourage our board members on the RAC to see if they can husband through out of some of the remaining money that was left for the Umatilla.”
Of the projects submitted, nine received a No. 1 priority ranking. The projects and their Title II requests are:
• Miller/Tyee Fence 2 $47,700.
• Buck Creek Allotment-Sled fence $48,972.
• Wallowa County Canyonlands noxious weed management $51,092.
• Lower Jo riparian monitoring $27,560.
• Youth Trails Conservation Corps $30,000.
• Eagle Cap/Hells Canyon volunteer trail maintenance $29,700.
• Dougherty Campground well locate survey $15,900.
• Tepee Elk Allotment, Elk Pasture, Peavine Riparian Exclosure $55,544.
• Horse Creek/Cache Creek roads $61,525.
Receiving a No. 2 ranking with their requests are:
• Hells Canyon maintenance and weed treatment $27,805.
• Aspen Exclosure maintenance $20,145.
• Swamp Creek-Bennet Pasture fence $44,461.
Receiving a No. 3 ranking with its request is:
• The cleaning of 22 cattle guards $13,992.
The three items not ranked because they were submitted after the Forest Service’s newer deadline and their requests were:
• Road drainage $84,279.
• Wallowa Resources youth Crew $30,000.
• Wenaha Wilderness/Grande Ronde River noxious weed control $28,514.
More complete descriptions of each project is available at the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.