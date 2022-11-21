ENTERPRISE — The third Fair Lights celebration will take place in December now that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has approved a request for $3,300 for the display.
In fact, the display may be expanded a bit when it kicks off this year on Dec. 16, according to the request submitted by Debera Warnock, chairman of the organizing committee.
The drive-through event was started in 2020 in part as an alternative to the Winterfest in downtown Enterprise, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair Lights has since become a regular part of the holiday season.
The funding approved by the commissioners “will be spent to enhance the display, as well as make the opening night more exciting with special surprises that night only,” Warnock wrote in her request.
The funding is intended to cover the cost of an FM radio transmitter and radio station supplies, “Santa Bag” supplies, candy canes for Santa to hand out, advertising and signage, a large display for the exit and additional cords, outlets and splitters.
The display runs through Dec. 26. Those attending the free event enter the fair arena from Hospital Parkway near the Les Schwab Tire Center and exit on Lyle Street. Volunteers will be at the entry gate handing out the Santa Bags. In the past, other treats also have been distributed.
Warnock wrote that in 2021, an average of 100 cars drove through the display each evening. Most of them were from Wallowa County but visitors also came from Union and Umatilla counties to see the display and often stopped somewhere locally for dinner.
“Everyone loves an excuse to come to Wallowa County,” Warnock wrote.
Community ConnectionIn another matter, the commissioners heard a presentation by members of Community Connection of Wallowa County on its Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan and strategies. Community Connection operates not only the local Food Bank, but buses that provide public transportation for the county.
Teresa Dutcher, of Community Connection, presented a prioritized list of the group’s needs. The high-priority items are those Community Connection would like to see achieved in less than two years, medium priorities in three to five years and low priorities in five to seven years.
Among the high priorities are to preserve existing services; to replace and maintain vehicles in a timely manner; information and marketing that includes shelters, bus stops and signage; expansion to high-need areas, such as a shuttle shopping bus, a shuttle to outlying areas such as Wallowa Lake and expanded evening and weekend trips; to develop deviated fixed routes; and the recruitment of staff and drivers.
The medium priorities include increased intercity routes, such as from Enterprise to La Grande; service to employment clusters; expanded weekend and evening service; coordinated medical trips and special transportation; ride-match, car pool and van pool; and new technology to enhance services.
The list of low-priority items includes a bilingual update for the website; coordination and tracking of veterans trips; a mobility manager position; and infrastructure for alternative vehicles such as electric, hydrogen or other technologies.
Dutcher asked the commissioners if they desired or wished to discuss any changes in the priorities, but the board had no suggestions.
“This just covers what we’ve talked about,” Commissioner John Hillock said.
Commission Chairman Susan Roberts said she noticed numerous expansions listed under the high-priority items and asked if that is assuming the county and Community Connection will have the needed funding.
Dutcher said the plan is to write grants to fund items on the list.
“The plan is the basis and the foundation for grant-writing,” she said.
The plan lays the basis for writing grants to receive items on the list according to their priorities so Community Connection won’t have to wait or go through further bureaucracy before being able to submit a grant request.
Lower-priority items are there because of opportunities that might come up to purchase an item.
“If something came up, such as with alternative vehicles and there was a great opportunity, they would be able to write a grant for it because it’s in the plan,” she said.
The commissioners approved the Community Connection presentation as submitted.
Other business
Also Monday, the commissioners:
• Considered a request for a donation to Enterprise resident Ken Coreson for the placement of a “Protect Us” sculpture. Coreson has said that he wishes to place similar sculptures reminding people to protect children from school shootings at the sites of various shootings around the country and even at the United Nations Building in New York City. Roberts said Coreson also is considering one for the courthouse grounds, but the commissioners need more information on how much he is requesting in a donation and for what.
• Appointed Grant Richie as a new member of the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority.
• Approved an order transferring money from the building codes contingency fund to be used for Plan Review Table/Software.
• Approved an easement requested by Scott Shear to install a culvert on Kinny Lake Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.