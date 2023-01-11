Hillock John 5371.jpg

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved three resolutions in a brief meeting to start the new year, Wednesday, Jan. 4, as John Hillock took up the gavel as chairman for the coming year.

Outgoing Chair Susan Roberts said the board agreed six years ago, when former commission Chairman Mike Hayward left, to begin rotating the chairmanship annually.

