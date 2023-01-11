ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved three resolutions in a brief meeting to start the new year, Wednesday, Jan. 4, as John Hillock took up the gavel as chairman for the coming year.
Outgoing Chair Susan Roberts said the board agreed six years ago, when former commission Chairman Mike Hayward left, to begin rotating the chairmanship annually.
“Mike was an elected chairman and we agreed then to rotate the chair each year,” she said.
At the Jan. 4 meeting, the commissioners agreed to appoint members to the county’s Natural Resource Advisory Committee. Each appointed member has a specific area of interest they represent and a designated alternate.
Those appointed with indeterminate terms include the designated Wallowa Mountains District Ranger Brian Anderson for the federal government and Emmit Taylor of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Those whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2023, include Pete Schreder of Oregon State University Extension, Jennifer Piper of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce representing business interests, Heather Melville for small woodlands, Alan Klages as a water user, Teresa Smergut for community interests and Jesse Micka for firewood interests.
Those whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2024, include Chris Cunningham for soil conservation, Tracy Brostrom for forest management, Kyle Hogrefe for water conservation, Jeff Fields for environmental interests, Larry Hall for logging interests, Jim Zacharias for industry and Nils Christoffersen as a community forester.
Those whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2025, include Lisa Mahon for land management, Cynthia Warnock for resource conservation, Dennis Sheehy for range management, Kelly Birkmaier as a landowner, Jessie Michaelson as a professional and Andy Marcum of the county’s Vegetation Management Department.
Many of those appointed — as well as others — are part of a technical committee for the Natural Resource Advisory Committee.
In another matter, the commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a state capital improvement grant agreement with the state for $277,777 to be used for work on the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
In particular, the grant will be used to construct a new outdoor arena for which a contract has been signed at the request of the fair board.
The commissioners also approved a resolution updating the 2022-23 budget in light of changes that have taken place since it was adopted June 29. The updates involve both additional revenues and expenditures. The resolution also made budget appropriations, created a new fund and received unanticipated federal revenue of more than $4.5 million. That federal revenue has largely been spent on projects listed in the resolution.
Three of the top expenses listed in the resolution were $500,000 for a shop structure on Homan Lane, $500,000 for a workforce housing project and $285,000 for a rock crusher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.