ENTERPRISE — It was another record-short meeting for the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when they met Wednesday, Nov. 2, wrapping up the lone item on the agenda in less than two minutes.
The only agenda item was the acceptance of the separation from service with the Youth Services Department of Gavin Collier.
There were no resolutions, orders, contracts, easements, agreements or other business, so the commissioners adjourned.
But they did have further business later in the morning with three public hearings dealing with zoning issues.
The commissioners considered a zoning amendment that would have allowed 10 acres owned by Commissioner Todd Nash to be rezoned as light commercial or to allow an accessory dwelling unit.
However, Board Chairman Susan Roberts said, since one person had some questions about technical issues involving the rezoning, the issue was delayed, probably until January. Nash recused himself from voting on the issue.
The commissioners did approve an application for rezoning of 20 acres near Wallowa submitted by Clint Johnson, also to be rezoned to light industrial.
The commissioners also approved for rezoning to light industrial another 20 acres owned by the Stangel family that is located near the Enterprise Airport. That rezoning previously had been approved by the county Planning Commission.
The three rezoning measures were accomplished under the authority of Senate Bill 2, passed by the 2019 Legislature. The bill allows Wallowa and other Eastern Oregon counties that undertake economic opportunity analysis to designate up to 50 acres outside urban growth boundaries for industrial and other employment uses notwithstanding statewide planning goals related to agriculture, forest use or urbanization.
Roberts said the rezoning must be on parcels no smaller than five acres and any accessory dwelling units on the property must be near the main dwelling so they use the same septic and water systems.
