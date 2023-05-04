ENTERPRISE — Prompted by a number of properties around Wallowa County where landowners have allowed unwanted materials to accumulate, members of the count Board of Commissioners are considering creating a nuisance ordinance.
The matter came up briefly when the board met on Wednesday, May 3 — but it was a continuing zoning dispute that occupied most of the commission's time.
The commissioners agreed that any nuisance ordinance should define what constitutes a nuisance and should also spell out penalties for violations. No proposed ordinance was on hand Wednesday as the matter is just in the preliminary stages.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the issue was first brought up by county Planning Director Franz Goebel, who had noticed items that concerned him on a parcel of property in the county. But Roberts added that it wasn’t just one property.
“There’s more than one,” Commissioner Todd Nash agreed. “We don’t want to target one person.”
Commission Chairman John Hillock cited the example of a recent ordinance approved by the Joseph City Council that both defines a nuisance and spells out penalties.
The commissioners agreed to take the matter up at a later meeting when more information has been gathered.
Yurt dispute
Most of the meeting was devoted to the ongoing dispute between a landowner and a neighbor who objected to his plans to operate a bed and breakfast out of a yurt.
Last year, Daniel and Sarah Park applied for a conditional-use permit to set up a bed-and-breakfast in a yurt on his Scotch Creek land near Hurricane Creek, Goebel said. The surrounding land is zoned timber/grazing.
The county Planning Commission denied the application, a decision which was then reversed by the county commissioners. A neighbor of the Parks who disagreed with the commissioners’ reversal appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), which recently remanded the issue back to the commissioners.
To commissioners on March 1 approved a motion by Roberts to send the matter back to the Parks’ attorney to have three elements of the application “fleshed out.”
The landowner who filed the objection to the Parks’ plans was Twyla Poppleton, who has since died. However, the matter is being continued by her attorneys for her estate. Andrew Stamp, representing Poppleton’s estate, attended Wednesday’s meeting via Zoom.
Rahn Hostetter, an Enterprise attorney representing the Parks, told the commissioners that the matter had been prolonged because of settlement discussions between the parties.
The commissioners said their counsel, Paige Sully — who was not present — had asked them to have the attorneys for the Parks and for Poppleton’s estate articulate their positions for the record regarding any settlement.
As the attorneys stated their positions, it became clear there was still work to be done to reach a settlement.
But Hillock and the other commissioners were eager to get the matter resolved.
“I’d like to see you work this out rather than having to go through the whole … hearing process and have you guys finish your negotiations,” he said. “It sounds like you’re very close.”
Hillock asked for a motion to delay deciding the issue until the next commissioners’ meeting, but the Parks and attorneys for both sides had trouble coming up with an acceptable date until the commissioners agreed to hold a special meeting May 24.
Daniel Park said he’s eager to get the matter settled.
“I would just love for this to be over with,” he said.
Hillock said if the matter can’t be settled by May 24, the parties may have to agree to an evidentiary hearing sometime in June.
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved the formal conclusion of their Jan. 18 denial of a zoning change requested by Commissioner Nash and his wife, Angela, for 10 acres of their land. Todd Nash, who has recused himself regarding the decision, declined to say why they sought the zone change. They have since withdrawn the zone change application.
• Approved funding to support the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance in putting on the Courthouse Concert Series and the Juniper Jam at $2,000 each for a total of $4,000.
• Approved a request for $5,000 to support the annual “Shake the Lake” Fourth of July fireworks show.
• Approved initiation of a grant from the Oregon Department of Revenue for the County Assessment Function Funding Assessment Program to the Assessor’s Department.
• Approved an agreement for occupancy for the county Community Service Center for Winding Waters Medical Clinic.
• Approved an easement for Richard Prince to install an approach pipe on Homan Lane in Enterprise.
• Approved resolutions to appoint members to the county Road Service District Budget Committee, the Budget Committee and an alternate to the Budget Committee.
