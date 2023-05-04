comish 6601.jpg

Daniel Park speaks before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners about an ongoing dispute over obtaining a permit to establish a yurt as a bed and breakfast Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Park's attorney, Rahn Hostetter, sits at right. The attorney for the estate of Park's opponent, Andrew Stamp, appeared via Zoom. The issue was tabled until May 24.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Prompted by a number of properties around Wallowa County where landowners have allowed unwanted materials to accumulate, members of the count Board of Commissioners are considering creating a nuisance ordinance.

The matter came up briefly when the board met on Wednesday, May 3 — but it was a continuing zoning dispute that occupied most of the commission's time.

