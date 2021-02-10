ENTERPRISE — Discussion of plans for emergency evacuation of the south end of Wallowa Lake dominated the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3, prompted by questions asked by a resident of that area.
Carol Williard is involved in a focus group that is aimed at establishing a new Firewise Community at the head of the lake. She emphasized she was not speaking on behalf of the Firewise organizing committee.
In particular, Williard is involved in efforts to educate area residents and businesses about plans to evacuate the area in case of a catastrophic wildfire. The proposed Firewise Community would encompass the south end of the lake, but not the residences on the west side.
“Having seen all the vacation renters — and there’s a huge number of cabins on the west side of the (Wallowa) river there with only one teeny, tiny bridge as a way to get out — I just keep seeing the potential chaos that could happen when people panic,” Williard said.
The Firewise Community program was developed by the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association. In Eastern Oregon, there are several certified Firewise Communities in Grant County, one in Baker County and one in Wallowa County’s Lostine River Canyon. The latter was established in the fall of 2019.
“We’re sitting on a tinderbox up at the lake,” Dave Hurley, owner of Eagle Cap Chalets and board member of the Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Protection District, said in an interview with the Chieftain last fall.
At last week’s commissioners meeting, Williard was chiefly interested in learning how to help educate area residents of potential plans for evacuation in case of such a fire.
“I know I’m probably jumping the gun on the whole Firewise thing, but I don’t feel like we have a lot of time,” she told the commissioners.
She asked about meeting with public officials, such as county Services Director Paul Karvoski, Sheriff Joel Fish and Joseph Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks to come up with an evacuation map for area residents.
Ultimately, the commissioners told Williard, it’s up to the landowners in the area since it’s their property that would be affected.
“We have been down this road about a thousand times in the 12 years I’ve been here and before when I was mayor here in town,” Commissioner Susan Roberts said. “What will occur … is a resistance where (people say) ‘not on my piece of ground.’”
Commissioner John Hillock said planning for dealing with a wildfire is in the works.
“There’s a lot of planning that’s been done,” he said. “Through your program is going to be the way to make that plan more cohesive.”
Commissioner Todd Nash agreed.
“You can have the best-laid plan, but the individuals have to empower themselves and make decisions that are best for them at the time,” he said.
Williard said she hopes to be able to inform area business owners and residents that a plan is, indeed, evolving. She also hopes to acquire maps to provide showing evacuation routes. Signage in the area showing the best evacuation routes also are being considered, she said.
Roberts said the county Assessor’s Office can provide plat maps the proposed Firewise Community organizers can use.
“I think that’s exactly what I was asking,” Williard said. “We thought if we could just have a map of the area” and get Karvoski’s advice on evacuation routes.
She also said it is hoped to include evacuation maps in each home and business.
But Roberts didn’t place a lot of faith in the idea of providing maps.
“They’re going to look for the first way out from wherever they are,” she said. “People will try to get out of there anyway they can.”
Roberts and the other commissioners agreed those interested in surviving a catastrophic wildfire still have a way to go in their planning.
“There’s a lot of work to where we feel comfortable in thinking that if anything happens, we might have a fighting chance,” she said.
Williard went away from the meeting reassured progress is underway.
“Now that we have the committee formed, we can start moving forward,” she said.
