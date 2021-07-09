ENTERPRISE — What could be in store this fire season — and how it is being handled locally — carried much of the discussion at the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners regular session on Wednesday, July 7.
U.S. Forest Service staff spoke with the board to provide a "check-in" for the current season.
Already, two large fires have burned in Wallowa County, with the Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires in June combining to scorch about 9,300. The conditions for the months ahead are not encouraging, either.
"We're seeing really, I would say, maybe not unprecedented conditions, but concerning conditions," Brian Anderson, the new district ranger for the Wallowa Mountains Office, said.
He said resources, thus far, have been able to handle the fires that have popped up — not only the two in the county's Northeastern corner, but also ones that have burned across the border in Idaho, or in neighboring counties.
"We're being successful attacking those one at a time," Anderson said. "The concern is if we get more than one at a time, and our resources get stretched. Nationally, the picture isn't much better. It's kind of the same across the West."
If conditions worsen — which is likely, considering the July forecast calls for hotter and drier weather — the chances for worse fires jumps.
"It's possible that as we get (further) into July and August we could have a shortage of resources," Anderson said. "We could have a fire situation that becomes demanding, quite honestly."
Anderson noted that the USFS can allow fires on its land to burn to "play it's natural role in a landscape."
He said, however, that the conditions and resources may not allow that method to be as readily considered.
"Allowing fire to play its role in a landscape, that is something that the Forest Service is interested in doing, both in wilderness and non-wilderness," he said. "For each fire we get, we'll have that discussion, but my gut feeling, my intuition, is we're going to be conservative this year because of the conditions, because of the resource availability."
He added, though, that the safety of firefighters will always be the first item considered when discussing how to handle a blaze.
"As I said before, we're interested in committing responders only when they can do so safely and have an effective response in terms of containing the fire," he said.
Commissioner Todd Nash shared his concern about what the conditions could be in a month given that water is lacking already.
"Normally in Wallowa County historically, ranchers don't cut hay until after the Fourth of July, because June is so wet," he said. "For us, this is pretty historic. … I can't imagine what this is going to look like in what is historically our dry time in August.
"It's very concerning, very concerning to everybody."
Commissioner John Hillock called out an area of mismanagement on the Cayuse Flat, saying a decade-long disallowance of grazing has resulted in a "tremendous fuel load" in the region. He added he his pleas to officials with regard to the rule — at the local and national level — have fallen on deaf ears.
"There's 10 years worth of grass up there, and I'm not getting this call from the ranchers as much as I am the recreationists that have gone up there for years and, they're calling me and saying, 'This place is going to burn, and it's going to burn hot,'" Hillock said. "We need to use cattle as a tool for fire management. You guys won't do it and we need to get something done with that."
"Being new I'm not 100% to speed, but point taken," Anderson replied. "I understand what you're saying."
Nash also pointed to a lack of logging as part of his concern.
"We have a way to go before the county aligns with the Forest Service on actual (logging) goals, and right now, you're moving into an area that doesn't have aspirational goals. There's a lot of complacency."
Also
In other action, the board:
Approved the hiring of three county employees — including two to temporary youth employment — as well as the resignation of two employees and the termination of one
Approved a resolution for reappointing members to the Early Learning Hub
Approved an agreement between the county and state for map maintenance for fiscal year 2021-22.
Approved an easement for Pacific Power to run an underground wire diagonally across Dunham Road north of Enterprise.
Voted to approve a new annual $6,000 fee for disaster recovery of the county data in the wake of a breach or malware attack.
Voted to approve a resolution — one Commissioner Susan Roberts said is required by the county insurance company — to extend workers compensation coverage to volunteers of the Wallowa Lake County Service District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.