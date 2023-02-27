ENTERPRISE — A bid for work on the outdoor arena at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds will be considered by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets Wednesday, March 1.

The commissioners meet at the courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise, at 9 a.m. and via Zoom.

— Wallowa County Chieftain

