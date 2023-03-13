No headline.

The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss reducing permit fees for affordable housing at its meeting on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. In theory, reducing permit fees could reduce the purchase price of homes.

 Pamplin Media Group, File

ENTERPRISE — A discussion on reducing the costs for permit fees on workforce/low-income housing will take place Wednesday, March 15, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meets.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room at the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.