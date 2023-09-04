ENTERPRISE — Joe Basile of Wallowa Resources will give a progress report on the Wallowa County Community Energy Strategic Plan when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the courthouse at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise. The public is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom. Information on how to attend the meeting via Zoom can be accessed at the website co.wallowa.or.us/event/wallowa-county-commissioner-meeting/
In April, Basile reported to the commissioners that a major step toward sustainable energy in Wallowa County had been taken when Wallowa Resources received notification of a key part of a $100,000 planning grant for multiple microgrids in the county.
Basile said then that the microgrids will help ensure communities don’t lose power if and when power from the larger grid fails. He said the microgrids are expected to burn biomass in the Wallowa area, use solar power in the Enterprise area and hydropower at Joseph.
In another matter to be discussed Wednesday, the commissioners will consider two contracts with Motorola, one for Motorola Solutions Flex Software for a 911 computer-aided dispatch system for equipment and maintenance and the other for a Motorola Avtec for consoles, portable radio equipment and maintenance. Both are for the Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch system.
The commissioners also will consider:
• Requests for easements by David Schaefer to extend a culvert along Fish Hatchery Lane in Enterprise and by Scott Siebe to run electrical conduit under Lime Quarry Road near Enterprise.
• A employee action notice for Devin Schreiber as part-time, temporary extra help at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
