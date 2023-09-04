ENTERPRISE — Joe Basile of Wallowa Resources will give a progress report on the Wallowa County Community Energy Strategic Plan when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the courthouse at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise. The public is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom. Information on how to attend the meeting via Zoom can be accessed at the website co.wallowa.or.us/event/wallowa-county-commissioner-meeting/

