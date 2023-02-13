ENTERPRISE — Two recommendation letters regarding fish habitat in Wallowa County will be considered Wednesday, Feb. 15, by the county Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
The letters will be to Richard Fitzgerald, aquatic resource coordinator for the Department of State Lands. One will be regarding the Nez Perce Tribe’s proposed fish passage improvement project and the other is regarding emergency dredging on the Lostine River Fish Weir.
The commissioners also will hear Teresa Smergut of the county Weed Board, who will make a presentation and discuss the Integrated Weed Management Plan.
The commissioners also will consider:
• A grant initiation for equipment and signage under the county’s Emergency Management Department and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s 2022 Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant according to Senate Bill 762.
• A grant initiation for equipment purchase for the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office under an Oregon State Parks and Recreation grant.
• An easement for Ziply Fiber for a new conduit and equipment along River Canyon Road in Imnaha.
• An agreement to designate Peck Rubanoff Hatfield as legal representation of the Wallowa County Road Service District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.