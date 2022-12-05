ENTERPRISE — A decision whether to send a letter supporting the Double Creek Fire Roadside Danger Tree Salvage Project will be on the agenda when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meet Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
The project, by the staff of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, aims to remediate damage done to the rural Imnaha area during this summer’s Double Creek Fire and make the area safe for the public.
Also on this week’s agenda, the commissioners are scheduled to consider:
• An order to adopt the findings of fact, conclusions of law and a decision to request two amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan.
• Adopting an interfund transfer to the Wallowa Lake County Service District.
• A grants report from the county's Caprice Locke.
• Appointing members to the Grande Ronde Model Watershed Board of Directors.
• Approving a resolution to adopt the updated county Multijurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.
• Approving a resolution to appoint members to the county Planning Commission.
• Approving a resolution to appoint members to the Tri-County Weed Coop Board of Directors.
• Employee action notices involving a salary change for Sianna Williams, who passed her Department of Youth Services probation, separation from service for Dee Peterson and the new hire of William Boggus as a recycle assistant in the Solid Waste Department.
