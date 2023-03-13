ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will weigh in Wednesday, March 15, on the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan Nesbit Vegetation Project.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room at the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest announced March 2 it would hold an open house at the Cloverleaf Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 15 to give the public an opportunity to learn about the Morgan Nesbit Vegetation Project and to ask questions.
The project area is about 20 miles southeast of Joseph. The goal of the project, the Forest Service says, is to promote forest conditions that support sustainable ecological functions and processes while maintaining and enhancing wildlife habitat diversity and quality. The project aims to promote a diversity of vegetation structure, density and composition that provides for wildlife connectivity within and across the project area.
In another matter, Larisa Bogardus of the Bureau of Land Management will provide the commissioners with an update on Vale District BLM activities.
The commissioners also will consider:
• A request for $5,000 from Andy Marcum to help support the second annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby at Wallowa Lake scheduled for June 16-17.
• Action on the county’s whistleblower policy.
• An order for an intrafund transfer to the Wallowa County Public Works Department.
• An order for an intrafund transfer to the county’s Video Lottery/Economic Development fund.
• An order to receive unanticipated revenue from a grant carryover for the Community Corrections Department.
• An order for an intrafund transfer for the fair.
• A letter to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Supervisor’s Office on a 2023 Title II project proposal.
• An easement for Ziply Fiber to install new conduit in an existing site mount new equipment on Upper Imnaha Road.
• A resolution to appoint members to the Wallowa County Compensation Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.