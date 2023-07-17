ENTERPRISE — An ordinance resulting from a dispute over definitions involving bunkhouses and bed and breakfast units is up for approval Wednesday, July 19, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners holds its regular meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County Courthouse, at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
The commissioners were able to make short work of issues involving land use after a couple of public hearings May 3, but a conversation about how to define bed-and-breakfasts on farmland quickly expanded to a broader discussion on affordable housing in the county, and the commissioners ended up returning that question to the Planning Commission.
Planning Director Franz Goebel said at the time that the commission is concerned that B&Bs could become de facto short-term rentals, something neither the Planning Commission nor the Board of Commissioners wanted. The issue was returned to the Planning Commission to come up with acceptable definitions on B&Bs and bring those definitions back to the commissioners.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners will consider:
• An order for an intrafund transfer for the county’s emergency services.
• Ratification of a contract for the Public Works Union.
• Easements for Mishelle Williams to install a driveway on Century Lane in Enterprise and for Douglas Chrisman to install culvert/access on Crow Creek Road.
• Initiation of a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
