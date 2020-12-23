WALLOWA COUNTY — During the month of September, Community Bank was busy collecting nominations for their new Apple Appreciation Awards, which acknowledges one outstanding K-12 teacher in each of the 14 communities the bank serves and supports local school clubs and organizations.
“We received a great number of comments through social media that pointed out that all teachers deserved an award — we agree,” Community Bank President Tom Moran said. “They have certainly put forth a heroic effort, facing down the extra challenges of last spring and this fall.”
The support and appreciation expressed by many is certainly reflected in the communities’ participation in nominating teachers and in the giving of the Apple Appreciation Awards.
The teacher who receives the most nominations in each Community Bank location is presented with an Apple Appreciation Award trophy and asked to choose a club or student organization at their school to receive a $200 donation from the bank.
Three teachers from each school district in Wallowa County received the award. The winning teachers are Michelle Homan, music teacher at Joseph Charter School, who selected the Joseph Charter School Drama Club to receive the $200 donation from Community Bank; Kim Coggins, Elementary IEP Education teacher, who selected the sensory room for kids with behavioral and emotional needs; and Katie Blanchard, fourth/fifth-grade teacher at Wallowa Elementary School who selected the Friends of the Wallowa School Foundation.
“Receiving the Apple Award was a total surprise to me, and I am very grateful for the honor,” Homan said. “No teacher goes into their career with the expectation to be recognized for what they do.”
She said her goal as a music educator is to instill a love of music into her students, whether through singing, playing an instrument or just watching a musical performance.
Nominations must be for those actively teaching in grades K–12 during the school year for which the award is given at a school in Joseph, Enterprise, Wallowa, Elgin, Pendleton, La Grande, Baker City, Hermiston, Heppner, College Place and Milton-Freewater in Oregon, as well as Lewiston, Idaho, and Walla Walla and Clarkston, Washington. Anyone, whether a current student, past student, co-worker or community member, can nominate a teacher. Nomination forms are available at all local Community Bank branches and on its Facebook page.
Community Bank was founded in 1955 by a group of Joseph business leaders as the Bank of Wallowa County. Since then, it has grown across the region, including branches in Pendleton, Hermiston, Heppner and Milton-Freewater.
