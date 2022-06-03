ENTERPRISE -- Danielle Brockamp admits she never thought she’d find herself in the position she’s in now as the new manager of Community Connection in Enterprise.
“Being with the agency (Community Connection) is a career opportunity. Not having a college background — in this position is amazing to me,” she said.
Brockamp officially started in her new position on April 10, replacing Connie Guentert who assumed the directorship of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon. The administrative office is located in La Grande.
Brockamp has been with Community Connection for almost seven years, working her way up from bus driver to transit operations where she was scheduling drivers and rides, to self-sufficiency coordinator. She started as interim county manager on April 6. She knows almost all the programs and services offered by Community Connection.
Brockamp admits to having a strong work ethic and learns quickly, although she is still on a steep learning curve. She supervises approximately 16 employees including a care coordinator, bus drivers, kitchen and office staff, all of whom have been stepping in to help her learn her new job.
She said her challenges now are learning the budget, grant writing and securing new buses. Brockamp has several goals for the agency in her new leadership position.
“I want to keep things moving forward and always be looking for opportunities to better ourselves (Community Connection), and serve the community,” she said.
The agency also coordinates the senior meal sites in Enterprise and Wallowa, meals on wheels and the emergency food banks in Enterprise and Wallowa.
She credits Guentert for giving her a strong foundation of knowledge about the agency and for training her in her new role.
“Connie is a very inspiring person. Working with Connie and her teaching me, I have a foundation of knowledge,” she said.
She also credits the support of the administrative office of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, located in La Grande, and the other county managers for helping her learn her new position.
Guentert acknowledges Brockamp’s number of years with Community Connection, in her various capacities, has been invaluable in her assimilation to her new job.
“She has gained invaluable knowledge about tour agency, the programs and how important our programs are to each community we serve. She brings a significant amount of operational knowledge, great working relationships with community partners, and she has a great relationship with the existing staff,” said Guentert.
“I look forward to the opportunity to grow personally and professionally and grow our programs. I’m a kind and compassionate person — I’m here to talk if anyone needs to talk,” Brockamp said.
