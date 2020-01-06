ENTERPRISE — If you live in Wallowa County and have an interest in community services, Community Connection may have a volunteer position for you.
To satisfy the requirements of the agency’s bylaws, the candidate must be able to represent the needs of low-income persons whether or not the candidate is low income. The agency is seeking someone to be added to its board this month.
Community Connection is widely known for its senior citizen programs and transportation services but also operates food banks, self-sufficiency programs and housing services in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties. The board of directors meets four or five times per year.
“Wallowa County is fortunate to have a lot of people willing to give of their time and expertise to organizations like ours," Executive Director Margaret Davidson said. "This is an opportunity for someone new to get involved in shaping the services in the region.”
Persons interested in this assignment should go to www.ccno.org or contact Connie at the Community Connection office in Enterprise. A simple application form is required. Deadline is Friday, Jan. 24.
