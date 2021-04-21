ENTERPRISE — Supporters of the Wallowa County Food Bank are working to raise an additional $500 toward a project to help feed and inform the needy about food resources after the receipt of a $1,075 grant for the effort, according to a press release.
A new project emerged March 16 when more than 25 community members gathered in the online Wallowa County FEAST (Food, Education and Agriculture Solutions Together) event and has received seed funds to launch the project. The FEAST grant will pay about two-thirds of the project, which is expected to cost $1,575, the release stated.
During the March 16 event, panelists told about opportunities and challenges in local farming, food distribution and food access. Participants also broke into small groups for more in-depth discussion and idea sharing.
A challenge that came up in all four breakout groups was local access to fresh, healthy foods by people on a limited budget. One idea to address this challenge has now grown roots into a new project.
“The challenge of accessing nutritious food on a limited budget has come up in all three FEAST events held since 2012,” said Sara Miller, a FEAST Leadership Team member of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
“It is exciting to see this collaborative project coming together to help all of us know about and be able to share information that can benefit our communities,” said Katy Nesbitt, of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, the sponsor of this year’s FEAST event.
The project will share information on food programs/services and transportation services available to people with lower incomes in Wallowa County. Information such as where to apply and who can offer support in the application process, locations of food banks and food box programs, what local establishments accept state and federal benefits such as SNAP and WIC and ways to support local food programs will be included.
The project will work with the many organizations providing resources to gather information and develop a flyer that can be handed out and posted on websites and social media. In addition, an info-mailer will be direct-mailed to every mailbox.
Project organizers hope that sharing the information will ensure many more people know about these essential resources and ways to support them, and that people will also feel empowered to share the information with others.
The Wallowa County Farmers Market will work with partners to raise the remaining $500 needed to complete the project. The goal is to post online content and distribute 4,525 direct mailers and flyers to homes and partner organizations by June 30.
Anyone who would like to support the project financially or with information can reach out to Sara Averbeck, secretary for the farmers market, at averbecksara@gmail.com.
