The Centennial Celebration Weekend banner waves above the main entrance to Wallowa Lake Lodge on Friday, June 30, 2023. The lodge celebrated its 100th anniversary with a series of events lasting through the weekend.
WALLOWA LAKE – Hundreds of people gathered over the June 30 weekend to celebrate a beloved community icon as the Wallowa Lake Lodge celebrated its 100th anniversary.
From 1923 to 2015, Wallowa Lake Lodge, built on land that was once fishing grounds for the Nez Perce Tribe, underwent several changes in ownership, although it was the 2015 change in ownership that helped to highlight the importance of the lodge to community members.
In 2015, the owners of the lodge put it up for sale after the loss of a partner. When the lodge went on the market, it attracted considerable attention from large hotel operations, said Madeline Lau, the lodge's general manager.
“The potential sale gained immediate attention from large hotel chains and ignited a passion for locals and past patrons to save the lodge from major development," Lau said. "After a nine-month whirlwind, a passionate team of locals put together enough local investors to purchase the lodge as a community. Today, the lodge has over 100 investors and maintains plans to keep the historic values that the lodge has held for almost a century.”
Community members who attended the weekend-long events were happy to voice their feelings about the lodge.
Bill Courtney, a lodge board member, said he is grateful for the lodge and the community that supports it.
“I think the lodge, in the last five years, is getting back to its roots," he said. "Here at the lake. ... Well, it is just a magical place. The community came together to buy it."
Judy Wandschneider, a cofounder of The Bookloft, jokingly said, “I wouldn’t live here without the lodge.”
Matt Harshman, the leader of the Matt Harshman Band, said he was thrilled to be playing at the Friday dance that opened the weekend of celebrations.
"It's special," he said of the lodge. 'I am honored that we get to be a part of it (the Centennial Celebration Weekend). I worked here as a teenager doing maintenance. Now Jane, my wife, works here also."
Wallowa Lake Lodge Activities Director Judy Swank spearheaded the plans for the celebration weekend.
“The head staff helped plan the events, but Madeline delegated most of it to me,” Swank said. “The lodge is a grand old lady with a lot of years left in her, and I am proud the building is still here and it was not lost back in 2015 when it was put on the chopping block. We are really getting it back to being the community lodge.”
The weekend was packed full of activities at the lodge, including a Friday night dance, a family field day on Saturday and a sold-out dinner show, "Romancing the West," on Saturday night. Overall, about 300 people visited the lodge over the weekend, said Lau.
“I feel very proud of our team and everything we accomplished together," Lau said. "I am grateful for the community for using and supporting the lodge, and I am looking forward to many more years to come. I'm very happy with how things went! It felt fun and celebratory and we are grateful to everyone who came out."
