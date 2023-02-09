moraine.jpg

The former Yanke property consists of 1,800 acres on the East Moraine of Wallowa Lake. The property is outlined in yellow. After a dozen years, efforts to acquire the property and create a management plan for the East Moraine Community Forest reached fulfillment Sept. 21, 2022, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved the plan. On Jan. 26, a final conservation easement to prevent development on the land was signed.

 Wallowa Land Trust/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — After more than a decade of work, what is being deemed the final step to ban all future commercial and residential development on the East Moraine Community Forest was put to rest in a matter of 10 minutes Thursday, Jan. 26.

Wallowa County Commissioners John Hillock, Todd Nash and Susan Roberts joined Wallowa Land Trust Board Chairman Benjamin Curry at the Wallowa Title Co. to sign the East Moraine Community Forest conservation easement. Such an easement is a voluntary legal agreement that limits certain uses of the land in perpetuity. The easement serves as an additional layer of protection on the 1,824-acre property.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.