The fire that has brought a portion of Wallowa County under an evacuation notice is still growing, according to an update Thursday, July 15, but did so at a slower rate.
The Lick Creek Fire, burning about 10 miles north of the Oregon/Washington border, is up to 64,792 acres, according to an update from Pacific Northwest Team 3, which is the lead on the blaze. That's up about 1,200 acres from Wednesday. The fire still is 20% contained.
However, crews working the fire burned about five miles of containment line to bolster the containment in the southeast region of the fire. A crew of 627 is currently fighting the fire.
Level 1 Evacuation notices for the Bartlett Bench/Grouse Flat region put in place by the Wallowa County Sheriff's have not been changed.
The Snake River Complex has surpassed 100,000 acres and is still 0% contained, according to an update from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4. The fire grew by about 4,000 acres since Wednesday. The total burned is estimated at 100,270. The size of the crew fighting the blaze is up to 397.
And the Green Ridge Fire, burning to the west of the Lick Creek Fire, is up to 467 acres, and is 10% contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.